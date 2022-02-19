ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Paul is likely out of NBA All-Star game, status for Phoenix Suns unclear

By Jason Burgos
A hand injury is likely to take Chris Paul out of the NBA All-Star game, and his status is unclear once the Phoenix Suns (48-10) return to action for the second half of the season.

Paul injured his hand during the Suns matchup with the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. During an attempted pass when the superstar point guard smashed his right hand on the arm of Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate .

The 17-year veteran has had a long history when it comes to injuries to his wrists and hands. Having had four previous surgeries to repair damage to his valuable basketball-playing weapons.

Chris Paul likely out of 2022 NBA all-star game

The Suns’ veteran leader underwent an MRI on Thursday, however, results from the tests still have not been publicly disclosed. Leaving fans wondering if this could be another unfortunate instance, in a career filled with them, where injuries cost Paul games.

Paul — who has not missed a game this season — is currently in Cleveland taking part in NBA All-Star weekend festivities, after being honored for the twelfth time to participate in the mid-year tradition. During a practice session with fellow Team Lebron players, Paul was seen wearing a cast on his injured limb.

Chris Paul ejected but Suns edge Rockets for 7th straight win

When he was asked by a media member if the cast could be a harbinger of missed time to come, Paul only added to the speculation by giving a vague answer and leaving the door wide open to wearing a suit on the sidelines this weekend, and into the Suns’ games next week.

“We’re 48-10 and if we do miss some time, I know the guys are going to hold it down,” Paul said . “There’s always going to be a frustration with injury. My hand surgeon is part of my family now.”

In an era of the NBA where “maintenance” days are a common occurrence, and players miss games when they are physically able to compete at a high level, one has to expect the team will be extremely careful with their locker room leader and second-best player.

Especially with a substantial 6.5 game lead over the pack in the Western Conference standings.

The Suns return from the break to face the Oklahoma City Thunder at home on Thursday night.

