Penguins sign D Chad Ruhwedel to 2-year extension

 4 days ago

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced a two-year contract extension Saturday for defenseman Chad Ruhwedel.

The one-way deal kicks in following the 2021-22 season and runs through the 2023-24 season, carrying an average annual value of $800,000.

“Chad exemplifies what it means to be a teammate,” general manager Ron Hextall said in a news release. “His work ethic and positive attitude never wavers and we are happy he will be a part of our team for the next couple of years.”

Ruhwedel, 31, has appeared in a career-high 47 games this season, recording one goal and five assists.

The 2017 Stanley Cup champion has 33 points (eight goals, 25 assists) in 234 career games with the Buffalo Sabres (2012-16) and Penguins.

–Field Level Media

