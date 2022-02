Clemson worked some two out magic in the fourth inning to storm back against Indiana.

J.D. Brock started the rally with a walk. Ben Blackwell singled up the middle advancing Brock to third. Dylan Brewer then singled to right to score Brock and Blackwell. Cooper Ingle singled to left to score Brewer who had advanced to second on a wild pitch.

After four innings, the Tigers and Hoosiers were all tied 4-4.