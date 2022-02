*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. And they lived happily ever after. My mother had a close friend when I was a child who spent a lot of time gossiping at our kitchen table over a cup of tea. One thing I remember most about this family friend is that she seemed happy all the time, especially when she talked about her husband.

