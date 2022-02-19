History comes alive at Graham’s Farm during American Heritage Festival in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — The American Heritage Festival returned to Graham’s Farm in Lake City over the weekend with Revolutionary War and World War II reenactments as well as the presentation of a historical marker celebrating the role the farm played in the fight for independence.

“There is no script. We’re on one side of the field, you are on the other, and we will see you in the middle,” Erick Nason, a reenactor portraying Continental Army captain, said of the battles. “And we just play it out. We maneuver on each other, use the cavalry, use the artillery.”

Nason said many of the costumes worn by reenactors are sewn by hand to be as accurate as possible. He said he participates in about one battle every month and was recently filmed for Ken Burns’ upcoming documentary on the American Revolution.

The event also featured presentations on topics ranging from the history of beer to the life of Gen. George Patton, as told by his grandson.

“He may be rough on the outside, but inside he was a good person,” George Patton Waters said of his grandfather. “The legacy of General Patton is what’s so important. It’s not Patton, it’s the men that fought with him.”

Another legacy up for discussion was that of the Graham family. Paul Graham, the farm’s current owner, said during the revolution, two of the Graham brothers fought under Gen. Francis Marion in his guerilla campaign against the British. He said the farm provided supplies to the Continental Army and was often used as a place to rest during the marches between battles.

Dr. Jim Piecuch, a historian and author on the American Revolution, said the role of South Carolina during the war has long been overlooked.

“When I started studying the Revolution, everybody followed George Washington,” Piecuch explained. “But, in fact, there was a very long, intense campaign in the South, even when things were supposedly quiet.”

Rep. James Clyburn echoed that sentiment when he joined Graham in unveiling a new historical marker for the farm.

“I do believe that the biggest and most important part of this country’s creation is to be found in South Carolina,” Clyburn said. “I’ve been saying that for a long time.”

Clyburn stressed the importance of historical events like the American Heritage Festival, which he said will promote heritage tourism to the state.

The American Heritage Festival continues from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

