TxDOT’s ‘Teen Click It or Ticket’ aims to end streak of daily deaths

YOAKUM, Texas – Hundreds of parents have had to endure the nightmare after losing their teens in car crashes, in which they weren’t wearing their seat belts. With vehicle crashes leading the cause of deaths for U.S. teenagers, TxDOT’s “Teen Click It or Ticket” campaign encourages teens to buckle up in every seat for every ride.

A seat belt offers the best protection in a vehicle crash. Unfortunately, seat belt use remains low among teen drivers and passengers. In 2020, 46% (138 of 300) of teen drivers killed in vehicle crashes were not wearing a seat belt.

“We want to remind teens to take responsibility not only for themselves but also for those who are riding in their vehicle. Everyone must buckle up,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “One simple click of a seat belt can save a life.”

Throughout February, the “Teen Click It or Ticket” campaign seeks to reach Texas teens with its seat belt safety message. The outreach will include TV, digital advertising and social media. The campaign will also introduce an interactive element with visits to 11 high school campuses across the state with its “Teen Click It or Ticket” vehicle.

The campaign will also educate teens on Texas law, which requires drivers and all passengers to wear a seat belt. Unbuckled drivers and passengers, including those in the back seat, can face fines and fees of up to $200. “Teen Click It or Ticket” is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX. This broader social media and word-of-mouth effort encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel.

Examples of safer choices include:

wearing a seat belt,

driving the speed limit,

never texting and driving

and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.

The last deathless day on Texas roadways was Nov. 7, 2000. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths.

