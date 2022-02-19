ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

TxDOT’s ‘Teen Click It or Ticket’ aims to end streak of daily deaths

By Jennifer Flores
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yoyYU_0eJd5MCF00

YOAKUM, Texas – Hundreds of parents have had to endure the nightmare after losing their teens in car crashes, in which they weren’t wearing their seat belts. With vehicle crashes leading the cause of deaths for U.S. teenagers, TxDOT’s “Teen Click It or Ticket” campaign encourages teens to buckle up in every seat for every ride.

A seat belt offers the best protection in a vehicle crash. Unfortunately, seat belt use remains low among teen drivers and passengers. In 2020, 46% (138 of 300) of teen drivers killed in vehicle crashes were not wearing a seat belt.

“We want to remind teens to take responsibility not only for themselves but also for those who are riding in their vehicle. Everyone must buckle up,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “One simple click of a seat belt can save a life.”

Throughout February, the “Teen Click It or Ticket” campaign seeks to reach Texas teens with its seat belt safety message. The outreach will include TV, digital advertising and social media. The campaign will also introduce an interactive element with visits to 11 high school campuses across the state with its “Teen Click It or Ticket” vehicle.

The campaign will also educate teens on Texas law, which requires drivers and all passengers to wear a seat belt. Unbuckled drivers and passengers, including those in the back seat, can face fines and fees of up to $200. “Teen Click It or Ticket” is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX. This broader social media and word-of-mouth effort encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel.

Examples of safer choices include:

  • wearing a seat belt,
  • driving the speed limit,
  • never texting and driving
  • and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.

The last deathless day on Texas roadways was Nov. 7, 2000. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch our newscasts and other programming on-demand on VUit

Comments / 0

Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Governor Abbott supports Austin Police Department Officers

AUSTIN, Texas – On Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement of support for the officers of the Austin Police Department:. “Last year, Austin set an all-time record for the number of murders. It comes as no surprise that murders increased after Austin decreased funding for law enforcement. In Texas, we do not defund and denigrate our law enforcement officers. Instead we support them for risking their own lives and safety to protect our communities from people who endanger and attack our communities. In 2020, Texas experienced violent protests that wreaked havoc on our cities. In Austin, law enforcement officers defended the state Capitol from criminal assault, protected the Austin Police Department headquarters from being overrun, cleared the interstate from being shut down, and disrupted criminal activity in areas across the city. Many officers were physically attacked while protecting Austin. Those officers should be praised for their efforts, not prosecuted. Time will tell whether the accusations against the courageous Austin police officers is a political sham. Time will also tell whether I, as Governor, must take action to exonerate any police officer unjustly prosecuted.”
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Yoakum, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Question of The Day for Wednesday 2-23-22

  23% of people say they trust this person more than they do their boss, even though they may only see this person a few times a year. Who is it?   Go to our Crossroads Today Facebook page to submit your answer: https://m.facebook.com/CrossroadsToday/ ANSWER: Mechanic COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
FACEBOOK
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

AMBER ALERT: Child missing in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – On Saturday, Feb. 19, a child has been reported missing. 7-month-old white female victim Kayebella Robinson was last seen wearing a pink Minnie Mouse onesie. The suspect is a Hispanic male wearing a white hoodie, white sweatpants, and black shoes. If you can contribute any information, please call 9-1-1. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Crossroads teen passes away

VICTORIA, Texas – Elizabeth Drane, an Industrial High School junior, passed away Saturday morning, a family member confirms. Known by friends and family as Izzy, she was an active Girl Scout in Victoria. A family member posted on Facebook that she passed away early Saturday morning, and that she did not suffer, and that the family appreciates all the heartfelt...
VICTORIA, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Williams
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Austin resident charged with drug possession and unlawful firearm possession in Fayette County

Fayette County, Texas – According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s office, 29 year old Abel Alverez of Austin, was stopped by deputies this past Sunday, February 20th, on state highway 71. Due to probable cause, a deputies conducted a search of Alverez’a vehicle and found cocaine. marijuana, THC oil and a firearm. Alverez was put under arrest for possession of a controlled substance, as well as unlawful possession of a firearm. Alverez was taken to the Dan R Beck Justice Center in La Grange.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Covid-19 cases in Victoria county and state data

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria County Public Health Department reports 11 new covid-19 cases as of Friday, Feb. 18. According to the county’s numbers, there are about 140 active covid cases. So far, 15,865 people have recovered from the virus. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been over 16,352 covid-19 cases. In addition the state reports 392 people in Victoria county have died from this disease. Furthermore the health department says since June 24, 74.91 percent of the new covid-19 cases in the county are among the unvaccinated.
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Txdot#Click It Or Ticket#Texans
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

BUS 59T sets new limits for next milestone, with long-term inside lane closures

VICTORIA, Texas – As part of theTexas Department of Transportation’s BUS 59T Concrete Median Barrier, Sidewalks, Illumination and Signal project, Texas Steel Industrial Placing (TSIP) will begin a new milestone of the raised median on Monday, Feb. 21, weather permitting. This project is taking place between Loop 463 and N. Navarro St.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

‘The State of Texas continues to monitor weather conditions conducive to wildfires’

AUSTIN, Texas – On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate additional state resources. This activation is in response to critical fire weather conditions across Texas heading into the weekend. The National Weather Service (NWS) warns that elevated fire conditions are possible on Thursday in areas of South Texas and the border region.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Early voting hours in DeWitt County

DEWITT COUNTY, Texas – On Monday, Feb. 14, early voting for the primary election in Dewitt county is happening at the Dewitt County Annex courtroom. The building is located at 115 N. Gonzales St. Early voting hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. During the weekends, people can vote on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 8 a.m. to noon and on Sunday, Feb. 20, from 1 to 5 p.m.
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
1K+
Followers
781
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy