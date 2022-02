CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- With three games left in the regular season, North Carolina’s record is a reflection of the roller coaster ride it has been on. At 20-8 (12-5 ACC), UNC finds itself third in the conference and in position to secure a NCAA tournament bid. It has been a journey to get to this point and at various times throughout the journey the toughness of the Tar Heels’ has been questioned and challenged. Head coach Hubert Davis was upfront and very honest about those perceptions of his team during his weekly radio show on Tuesday.

