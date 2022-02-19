ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

WJTV 12

Woman dies while working at FedEx hub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman died while working at the FedEx Hub overnight Friday, Memphis Police say. According to police, the woman died after an accident occurred while she operated a forklift. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Family members identified the woman as Jessica James. A source with decades dedicated to FedEx said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Twin brothers on the run. Have you seen the Harris brothers?

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— On June 19, 2021, authorities responded to a shooting that occurred on Standifer Avenue and Vine in Monroe. That shooting resulted in two people being shot, 18-year-old Xavier Wright and a juvenile victim who were both treated at a local hospital. Twin brothers, Bobby and Dennis Harris were identified as the shooting […]
MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eczema#Nexstar Media Inc
country1037fm.com

Woman Throws Daughter Into Zoo’s Bear Pit

Just when I think I can’t see anything that will shock me-no matter how horrific it may be-I come across something like this. As a parent, I find this unthinkable. This is on top of how I feel as a human being, that this is deplorable (at best). Full warning here. Before you press play, you are going to be horrified. This is not a doll either, but a little girl that is put into peril. Okay, here’s the story. A mom in Uzbekistan has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly throwing her 3-year-old daughter into the bear enclosure at Tashkent Zoo. The fall was 16 feet and you see how fast the bear rushes toward the child.
ACCIDENTS
Grazia

This Woman Kicked Her Mother In Law Out Of Her Hospital Room She Repeatedly Told Her Husband To 'Go Home And Rest'

Giving birth is a stressful experience, so it’s no surprise that many families spat when it comes down to the due date. And one new mum has set the internet alight after posting to Reddit’s Am I The Arsehole thread with her delivery room conflict. Essentially, she wanted to know whether she was in the wrong for telling her mother-in-law (MIL) to get lost after she repeatedly advised her son to go home and get some rest rather than stay with her and their baby as they recovered.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Telegraph

It's been ten years since I slept with my husband

My diary tells me that it has been a decade, a whole 10 years since my husband moved out – not from our home, but our bedroom. He is an epic snorer, and sharing a bed with him back then was not only depriving me of sleep but also turning me half mad with frustration. It had been getting progressively worse. He liked his food and the heavier the dinner – and the more red wine he washed it down with – the more swine-like his midnight concertos grew.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Lawrence Post

“If he dresses his gender, he is more than welcome to come inside”, Restaurant apologized on social media after a transgender customer said the restaurant denied them service for wearing a skirt

The restaurant reportedly apologized on social media after a transgender customer said the restaurant denied them service for wearing a skirt. As the metro area is home to a large LGBTQ community, the guest considered it shocking and humiliating. The restaurant worker reportedly said: “We are not denying him service. What we’re saying is he must dress his gender. If he dresses his gender, he is more than welcome to come inside.”
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

‘We call her the monster’: Murdered toddler Star Hobson’s family can no longer say name of killer

The family of murdered toddler, Star Hobson, said they no longer say the name of her killer - instead only referring to as “the monster.” Speaking about the events leading up to her niece’s murder, Alicia Szepler said she warned social services and police that the toddler was at risk, but was left feeling “no one was listening to me.” “The day that it happened, I knew it wasn’t an accident. I knew that I was right, and they should have listened,” Ms Szepler told Sky News. Savannah Brockhill, 28, was found guilty of killing Star Hobson after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

Family sues hospital after they say DNA test indicates daughter isn't related to dad

For Christmas two years ago, Jessica Harvey Galloway was gifted a home DNA test kit by her parents, mom Jeanine Harvey and her dad, John Harvey, who goes by Mike. They never expected that the test they used from Ancestry.com would indicate that Jessica was not at all related to Mike, who is of Italian descent.
Gillian Sisley

Father Demands Daughter Repay Him for Child Support

Do children owe their parents financial compensation for raising them?. It is reported that over 750,000 divorces happen every year in the US, with a fraction of those families having children. In fact, records show that ⅓ of divorced couples have children, adding even more obstacles to the already difficult realities of separating a household into two.
The Independent

American woman confused by the ‘weird’ place her British husband keeps his pyjamas

Americans and Brits may speak the same language, but there’s definitely some cultural barriers between the two. American TikToker Chloe Tucker Caine went viral after showing viewers the “weird” place where her British husband folds his pyjamas.In the video, Chloe, who is a real estate agent living in New York, walks into the bedroom and asks her followers for a bit of advice. “So, my British husband does something really weird and I want to know if this is a normal British thing, okay?” Chloe cuts to the bed, where she reveals her husband’s pyjamas neatly folded and tucked behind...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Tracey Folly

My friend flourished after her husband died

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. She went from a battered housewife to a happy single mother in the blink of an eye.
HollywoodLife

’16 & Pregnant’ Star Jordan Cashmyer’s Cause Of Death Revealed By Family: ‘We Are Heartbroken’

The reality star’s family launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for her 6-month-old daughter and revealed the cause of Jordan’s death in the description. 16 & Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer’s cause of death has been revealed. About one week after the 26-year-old tragically died, the family set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her 6-month-old daughter Lyla, where they went into detail about Jordan’s battle with substance abuse. “Our daughter Jordan tragically lost her life on January 15, 2022, at the age of 26. Leaving behind a sweet little 6-month-old girl,” the description reads alongside a photo of Jordan and Lyla. “Addiction plagues many families, and our family was not immune to it. Jordan was always so full of life and full of personality.”
CELEBRITIES
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

