Body of missing ‘General Hospital’ actress Lindsey Pearlman found in LA

By Nexstar Media Wire, Cindy Von Quednow
 4 days ago

(KTLA) – A 43-year-old actress who had been reported missing over the weekend was found dead in the Hollywood Hills area Friday morning, LAPD officials confirmed.

Lindsey Pearlman was last seen Feb. 13 along the 1600 block of North Mariposa Avenue in East Hollywood.

Concerned family and friends, along with the Los Angeles Police Department, were asking for the public’s help finding Pearlman.

2 Oklahoma men, teen accused of killing Enid store clerk

The actress “failed to return home and has not been seen or heard from since,” and her loved ones feared for her safety, police said in a news release.

Around 8:30 a.m. Friday, police responded to a call about a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue. Authorities confirmed the person to be Pearlman.

No further details have been released, and the cause of death will be determined by the L.A. County Coroner’s Office.

Pearlman was a TV actress who worked on “General Hospital,” “Chicago Justice,” Empire,” “Sneaky Pete, the “Purge” series and “Selena: The Series,” Deadline reported .

She was a Chicago native, the publication reported.

