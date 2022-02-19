Virginia Defeats Miami 74-71 [Men's Basketball Live Updates]

Live analysis and score updates for Virginia men's basketball at Miami

Virginia Defeats Miami 74-71 (; 0:24)

Follow along with score updates and live analysis for the Virginia Cavaliers (16-10, 10-6 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (19-7, 11-4 ACC) men's basketball game on Saturday at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida.

Final. Virginia 74, Miami 71

McGusty misses a three and Shedrick gets the rebound. Shedrick is fouled and makes both free throws. Charlie Moore knifes to the basket and scores a quick layup. Kihei Clark gets behind the Miami defense and streaks down the floor for a layup. Miami gets another quick layup, but Virginia breaks the press again and Kody Stattmann is fouled, before making one of two from the free throw line. Virginia seals the victory to complete the season sweep over Miami and the Cavaliers pick up a major Quad 1 win.

Virginia 69, Miami 65 | 21.5 remaining

Miami fouls Jayden Gardner and he goes 2/2 from the line to make it a seven-point game. Kihei Clark fouls Charlie Moore on a drive to the basket and Moore makes both free throws. Virginia breaks the Miami press and the Canes are forced to foul Clark, who makes the first but misses the second. Charlie Moore hits a big-time step-back three-pointer to cut it to a three-point game. Jayden Gardner is fouled and makes one of two free throws.

Virginia 65, Miami 60 | 1:08 2H

Jordan Miller has been Miami's go-to option down the stretch. He knocks down a fadeaway jumper over Gardner to cut it to four. Clark's three-pointer rims out, but UVA gets a stop on the other end as Shedrick erases Wong's layup attempt. Reece Beekman is fouled on a drive to the basket and makes both free throws. Gardner strips Miller on a drive to give possession back to UVA. Then, Gardner spins and hits a clutch fadeaway jumper at the very end of the shot clock to put UVA up by eight with less than two minutes to go. Virginia gets another stop and Kihei Clark is fouled, but he misses the front end of the one-and-one. Isaiah Wong's three-pointer rattles around and falls to make it 65-60.

Virginia 61, Miami 55 | 3:41 2H

Jordan Miller works his way underneath the basket on Gardner and then scores with a reverse layup. Kody Stattmann uses a nice spin move to get past McGusty to the basket for a layup. Jordan Miller scores on Gardner again, this time with a crafty left-handed finish. Beekman puts up a desperation jumper and drains it as the shot clock expired. Gardner drives from the free throw line and finishes the layup. He has 18 points and Virginia leads by six.

Virginia 55, Miami 51 | 7:53 2H

Kihei uses a nice crossover move to get inside for a runner that rolls around the rim before falling in. Clark is then whistled for a foul on defense as he went for a steal.

Virginia 53, Miami 51 | 8:48 2H

Kihei Clark makes his third three-pointer of the second half to stretch the UVA lead to eight points. Wong has the ball stripped on his way to the basket and Kadin Shedrick takes it the other way and is fouled. Shedrick goes one of two from the free throw line. Miami gets a much-needed three-pointer from Kameron McGusty to cut it to six. Virginia turns the ball over in the back court, leading to an easy dunk for Waardenburg. Miami gets multiple offensive rebounds and Walker finally lays it in to cut it to two.

Virginia 49, Miami 44 | 13:09 2H

Out of the timeout, Miami ends the UVA run as Sam Waardenburg drives on Shedrick and scores. Waardenburg blocks Kody Stattmann's layup but his hand went through the rim so he is called for goaltending. Gardner makes a mid-range jumper, but Jordan Miller scores a layup on the other end. Gardner makes a jumper as he starts to get hot from the mid-range. Kihei Clark splashes his second three of the second half to give UVA the lead. After another stop, Clark drives baseline and kicks to Gardner for yet another a mid-range jumper.

Virginia 38, Miami 40 | 17:18 2H

Virginia turns it over on the first possession of the second half leading to an easy transition layup for Kameron McGusty. Kihei Clark knocks down a three-pointer, ending a scoring drought of over six minutes for Virginia and snapping an 11-0 Miami scoring run. Jayden Gardner snatches multiple offensive rebounds and lays it in with some contact. Jayden Gardner kicks it out to Kody Stattmann for a wide open three-pointer. UVA is on an 8-0 run to cut it to a two-point game.

Halftime Virginia 30, Miami 38

A horrible stretch of basketball to end the first half for Virginia. Isaiah Wong scores an and-one, then Gardner turns it over and McGusty lobs to Anthony Walker for an alley-oop dunk in transition. Bensley Joseph blows by Carson McCorkle for an easy layup to cap off a 9-0 Miami run which turned Virginia's one-point lead into an eight-point halftime deficit.

Virginia 30, Miami 31 | 2:50 1H

Shedrick's shot is initially blocked by Waardenburg, but he collects the ball and scores plus a foul to give the Cavaliers their first lead of the game. Shedrick makes the free throw to give him 10 points and five rebounds so far. Isaiah Wong makes a jumper off of an inbounds pass to end a Miami scoring drought of more than four minutes. Franklin fouls McGusty, who makes both free throws to put Miami back in front. Jayden Gardner sinks a mid-range jumper. Jordan Miller taps in McGusty's missed floater as the teams exchange the lead back and forth.

Virginia 25, Miami 25 | 7:22 1H

Jayden Gardner is fouled on a jumper and makes both free throws. Beekman is called for a foul on a late contest of McGusty's shot and McGusty makes two foul shots. Kihei Clark is fouled on a three-pointer and makes all three free throws. Miami gets another chance on an offensive rebound and Isaiah Wong knocks down a fadeaway jumper. Jayden Gardner gets another floater to fall to tie the game at 25-25. Miami has not scored in over three minutes.

Virginia 18, Miami 21 | 11:44 1H

Armaan Franklin makes a three-pointer, a great sign for UVA, but Kameron McGusty drains his second three of the game on the other end. Reece Beekman works inside for a layup, then Virginia ties the game on a pair of free throws by Kadin Shedrick. Kameron McGusty is feeling it early. He scores inside plus a foul on Shedrick and converts the three-point play.

Virginia 11, Miami 15 | 15:11 1H

Charlie Moore opens the scoring with a driving layup for Miami. Virginia gets on the board as Francisco Caffaro tips in Reece Beekman's miss. Jordan Miller scores on a great reverse layup plus a foul. Jayden Gardner knocks down a floater, but Sam Waardenburg easily maneuvers past Caffaro for a layup. Kihei Clark turns it over, as his pass was intercepted by Jordan Miller, who finishes with a fast break dunk. Charlie Moore drains a three-pointer from the right wing and Miami has made each of its first five shots. Jayden Gardner drives baseline and finds Kadin Shedrick with a nice pass for a layup. Kihei Clark and Kadin Shedrick run the pick and roll and Clark finds Shedrick for a layup plus a foul. Shedrick finishes the three-point play at the line. Kameron McGusty makes a three-pointer and Armaan Franklin pulls up for a jumper just inside the three-point line.