Brewer leads E. Tennessee St. past The Citadel 77-67

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ledarrius Brewer had a season-high 29 points as East Tennessee State defeated The Citadel 77-67 on Saturday.

David Sloan had 13 points for East Tennessee State (14-15, 6-10 Southern Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Mohab Yasser added 12 points. Jordan King had 11 points and six rebounds.

The Citadel totaled 22 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Tyler Moffe had 20 points for the Bulldogs (11-15, 5-10). Hayden Brown added 17 points and 18 rebounds. Rudy Fitzgibbons, III had 10 points.

The Buccaneers leveled the season series against the Bulldogs. The Citadel defeated East Tennessee State 75-73 on Jan. 22.

