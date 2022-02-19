ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

No. 25 FGCU women cruise past North Florida 63-52

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tishara Morehouse scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead No. 25 Florida Gulf Coast to a 63-52 win over North Florida on Saturday.

Kendall Spray added 12 points, all on 3-pointers, and Kaela Webb had 11 for the Eagles (24-2, 13-1 Atlantic Sun Conference).

FGCU and Liberty are tied at the top of the A-Sun East Division standings heading into a Thursday showdown at Liberty. The Eagles won the first meeting with the Flames (24-2 overall) 73-69.

Emma Broermann scored 14 to lead the Osprey (11-15, 4-10), who have lost 10 straight in the series. Rhetta Moore had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Spray hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the second quarter to put the Eagles on top 30-17 and Morehouse had a 3 to open the second half that made it 38-22. Emma List had a 3 to start a 7-0 run that pushed the lead to 48-28.

North Florida closed the game with an 11-3 run over four minutes to make it close.

FGCU was 13 of 42 from 3-point range, North Florida was 3 of 12. Spray’s four 3s gave her 443 for her career, fourth in NCAA history, one ahead of Maryland’s Katie Benzan, who plays on Sunday. Taylor Pierce of Idaho and Jess Kovatch of Saint Francis (Pa.) are at 472, 15 behind leader Kelsey Mitchell of Ohio State.

_____

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
restorationnewsmedia.com

Manek, Bacot power North Carolina past Louisville 70-63

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Brady Manek scored 17 points, Armando Bacot had 12 points and 15 rebounds for hi... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Idaho State
WNCT

Kelly, Utsby lead No. 24 North Carolina women past FSU 64-49

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Deja Kelly scored 26 points, Alyssa Utsby added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 24 North Carolina defeated Florida State 64-49 on Sunday. Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 10 points for the Tar Heels and Anya Poole grabbed 13 rebounds. For Utsby, it was her 12th double-double this season. The Tar Heels […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Juwan Howard receives major discipline from Michigan

Juwan Howard has received significant discipline from Michigan over his major altercation on Sunday. Michigan is suspending Howard for the rest of the regular season, both Yahoo and ESPN reported on Monday. Michigan has five games remaining in the regular season and is 14-11. Four of the team’s five remaining...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WKRG News 5

SEC tournament moves from Orange Beach to Pensacola

PENSACOLA Fla. (WKRG) — The South Eastern Conference woman’s soccer tournament is moving from Orange Beach, Ala. to Pensacola, Fla. for the next two years. The SEC announced Wednesday, Feb. 23 that the tournament will move to Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex in Pensacola.  The SEC tournament will be held at the complex until 2024, “with […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Florida#Fgcu#Florida Gulf Coast#Ap#Eagles#The A Sun East Division#Spray#Ohio State
News4Jax.com

University Christian girls fall in Class 2A state semifinal game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A tough third quarter was too much for the University Christian girls basketball team to overcome in Wednesday morning’s Class 2A state semifinal. Faith Christian broke a tie game at half and knocked off the Christians, 37-33, at the RP Funding Arena. The difference was the third quarter when the Lions (26-4) outscored the Christians 15-5.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Watch Liberty vs. Florida Gulf Coast: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Current Records: Florida Gulf Coast 18-10; Liberty 20-9 The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles are 0-5 against the Liberty Flames since January of 2019, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Eagles and Liberty will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET at Liberty Arena. Liberty will be strutting in after a victory while Florida Gulf Coast will be stumbling in from a loss.
LYNCHBURG, VA
CBS 42

Appleby takes over, Florida rallies past No. 2 Auburn 63-62

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tyree Appleby scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half, Colin Castleton added 19 and Florida rallied to beat No. 2 Auburn 63-62 to extend its home dominance in the series. The Tigers lost their second straight on the road and dropped their first game in regulation. They previously […]
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Thompson, Talbott lead Gator win over Stetson, 8-1

DELAND, Fla. (WCJB) -Tucker Talbott went 4-for-5 with a pair of RBI’s in his college debut, while Sterlin Thompson had three hits, including a home run, to lead the No. 15 Gator baseball team to an 8-1 road victory over Stetson on Tuesday in Deland. Florida evens its mark at 2-2 after a tough opening series against Liberty.
DELAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game Preview: Florida baseball wraps up midweek action against UNF

After a shaky start to the season, the Florida baseball team has a chance to get back above .500 against North Florida on Wednesday. The Gators are coming off an 8-1 victory over the Stetson Hatters that settled some early-season hitting concerns for the team. Florida scored in four of the first five innings, establishing a healthy lead for the bullpen to work off of. Sophomore Timmy Manning started the game but only pitched one inning to get some confidence back before taking the mound again on Saturday.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

4-star safety Tylen Singleton picks up Florida State offer

Florida State has extended an offer to Many (La.) four-star safety Tylen Singleton. The On3 Consensus – a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies – has Singleton as the No. 35 overall prospect, No. 1 prospect in the state of Florida and the No. 5 safety in the 2024 cycle.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WCJB

UF softball team stays unbeaten, takes down UNF in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 4 Florida Gator softball team improved to 11-0 on Tuesday, and did so by prevailing in the first-ever matchup against North Florida at the Ospreys’ UNF Softball Complex. Florida took advantage of seven UNF errors to win, 7-1. Gator Cheyenne Lindsey went 3-for-4 and tied the program record with two triples, while Lexie Delbrey hurled a complete game to reach 4-0 in her freshman season. Charla Echols went 2-for-3 to extend her hitting streak to eight games.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

768K+
Followers
393K+
Post
343M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy