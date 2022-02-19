ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Gilyard II lifts Kansas City past North Dakota St. 85-71

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Evan Gilyard II matched his career high with 33 points as Kansas City beat North Dakota State 85-71 on Saturday.

Gilyard II made 5 of 7 3-pointers. He added seven assists.

Arkel Lamar tied a career high with 24 points and had seven rebounds for Kansas City (18-10, 11-5 Summit League). Josiah Allick added 19 points. Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had six rebounds.

Sam Griesel had 21 points for the Bison (20-9, 12-5), whose six-game win streak ended. Rocky Kreuser added 12 points and nine rebounds. Grant Nelson had three blocks.

The Roos improve to 2-0 against the Bison on the season. Kansas City defeated North Dakota State 80-77 on Jan. 20.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
JC Post

Kansas rolls by Kansas State in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji scored 23 points and passed Wilt Chamberlain on Kansas’ career scoring list, leading the No. 5 Jayhawks to a 102-83 win over Kansas State. Agbaji has 1,444 points in 110 games, 26th on Kansas’ all-time list. He passed Chamberlain with his 13th...
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
Kansas City, MO
Basketball
Kansas City, MO
College Basketball
Local
Missouri College Basketball
Fargo, ND
College Basketball
Kansas City, MO
Sports
State
North Dakota State
Fargo, ND
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Fargo, ND
Basketball
Local
Missouri Basketball
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WTRF

WVU hoops at Iowa State: Tip time, where to watch and more

Everything you need to know about WVU's clash with Iowa State. Just four games remain on the regular season schedule for the West Virginia men’s basketball team. Those four games left are equal to the number of games in a row that the Mountaineers have lost. West Virginia remained...
AMES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josiah
WOWK

LIVE GAME LOG: West Virginia at Iowa State

West Virginia men’s basketball plays its second game in three days when it faces Iowa State in Ames. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU. The Mountaineers have built themselves quite a skid in the latter half of the season, falling in 11 of their last 12 games. They are still in the running for an NCAA Tournament bid, but desperately need to win the last four games on their schedule.
AMES, IA
Wellington Daily News

Houston nips Wichita State in 2OT

WICHITA, Kansas — Wichita State pushed 14th-ranked Houston to two overtimes but couldn’t pull out a win. J’Wan Roberts’ dunk with 1.2 seconds left gave the visiting Cougars a 76-74 victory on Sunday afternoon in front of a season-high 9,070 fans at Charles Koch Arena. Craig...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Summit League#Bison#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
Houston Chronicle

Miller leads balanced TCU past West Virginia 77-67

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Emmanuel Miller had 18 points and all five starters scored in double figures as TCU defeated West Virginia 77-67 on Monday night. Mike Miles had 15 points, Chuck O'Bannon 11, and Damion Baugh and Xavier Clark 10 each for TCU. Baugh also had seven assists and seven rebounds. Miller had eight rebounds.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
WBOY

WVU hoops hopes to snap another skid vs. Iowa State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia hasn’t seen a win since Feb. 8. The 79-63 victory over Iowa State snapped a seven-game losing streak for the Mountaineers. As round two with the Cyclones approaches, WVU has the same goal as a month ago: snap its skid. After falling 77-67...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Rewind: Kansas 102, Kansas State 83

LAWRENCE — Another route to the same conclusion with basketball games in Lawrence. Kansas State was able to amass plenty of buckets Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse, but the Wildcats couldn’t do anything to slow the Kansas Jayhawks’ offensive machine in the Sunflower Showdown. KU scored inside and...
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

LIVE: Kansas 102, Kansas State 83 FINAL

Kansas State (14-12, 6-8 Big 12) makes the short trip east to Allen Fieldhouse to take on No. 5/5 Kansas (22-4, 11-2 Big 12) on Tuesday night at 8 p.m., CT in the 297th edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown. It is the sixth-most played rivalry dating to 1907 and third-most continuously played (116 years) in NCAA?Division I history.
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

768K+
Followers
393K+
Post
343M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy