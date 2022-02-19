ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Estrada scores 21 to carry Hofstra over Northeastern 76-73

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Estrada had 21 points as Hofstra edged past Northeastern 76-73 on Saturday.

Zach Cooks made the go-ahead layup with 8 seconds remaining and Estrada added two free throws for the final margin.

Darlinstone Dubar had 13 points for Hofstra (19-9, 11-4 Colonial Athletic Association), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Cooks added 12 points. Jalen Ray had 12 points.

Chris Doherty scored a career-high 22 points and had nine rebounds for the Huskies (7-19, 1-14). Jahmyl Telfort scored a season-high 22 points. Jason Strong had 17 points.

The Pride improved to 2-0 against the Huskies for the season. Hofstra defeated Northeastern 72-50 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Cole's drive, defense lift No. 21 UConn over No. 8 Villanova

HARTFORD, Conn. — (AP) — UConn’s first win over Villanova during the Dan Hurley era came with the head coach watching the game on television in the back of the arena. R.J. Cole hit a driving floater with 5.9 seconds left and then took a charge from Collin Gillespie at the other end of the court to rally No. 21 Connecticut to a 71-69 victory over the eighth-ranked Wildcats on Tuesday night.
HARTFORD, CT
Yardbarker

Dan Hurley ejected for pumping up crowd at UConn game

Just when you thought ejections during games couldn’t get any worse, we present you with Dan Hurley. The UConn coach received a technical foul for getting angry during the first half of his team’s game against Villanova on Tuesday after a no-call on a drive by one of his Huskies to the basket. Hurley slammed the scorer’s table, which triggered the tech call.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

UConn basketball coach Dan Hurley ejected after pumping up home crowd against Villanova

Connecticut head basketball coach Dan Hurley was ejected in the first half of Tuesday night's Big East showdown against the Villanova Wildcats after receiving his second technical foul. After Hurley received his first technical foul for arguing with the officials, he turned to the sold-out home crowd and asked them to get on their feet and cheer, which earned him a second technical foul and ejection from the game.
VILLANOVA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hofstra#Ap#Pride#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
CBS Sports

How to watch Northeastern vs. College of Charleston: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Current Records: College of Charleston 14-12; Northeastern 7-19 The College of Charleston Cougars have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. College of Charleston and the Northeastern Huskies will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Matthews Arena. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Associated Press

College of Charleston tops Northeastern 83-72

BOSTON (AP) — Dimitrius Underwood registered 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as College of Charleston got past Northeastern 83-72 on Tuesday night. Osinachi Smart had 10 points for College of Charleston (15-12, 7-8 Colonial Athletic Association). Ben Burnham added 10 points. Nikola Djogo scored a career-high 27...
CHARLESTON, SC
CBS Sports

How to watch Towson vs. James Madison: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

The James Madison Dukes won both of their matches against the Towson Tigers last season (81-72 and 78-63) and are aiming for the same result on Wednesday. James Madison will hit the road for the fourth straight game as they head to SECU Arena at 7 p.m. ET. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.
TOWSON, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Journal Inquirer

No. 21 UConn stuns No. 8 Villanova 71-69

HARTFORD -- Dan Hurley’s team finally did it. He just wasn’t around to see it happen. R.J. Cole and No. 21 UConn beat No. 8 Villanova 71-69 in dramatic fashion Tuesday night at the XL Center, a game marked by the ejection of the UConn coach in the first half by referee James Breeding.
HARTFORD, CT
thecomeback.com

UConn stuns Villanova in crazy college basketball finish

The No. 21 Connecticut Huskies went on a 6-0 run in the final 21 seconds to take down the No. 8 Villanova Wildcats 71-69 on Tuesday night in Big East college hoops action. The finish was bonkers, with UConn doing everything right — and having everything go right — in the final seconds.
VILLANOVA, PA
Reading Eagle

Stuggling to find a rhythm hasn’t stopped Villanova from winning

For a team that is struggling to find an offensive rhythm due largely to injuries, primarily to guards Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore according to head coach Jay Wright, Villanova sure has been successful lately. The Wildcats are tied with Creighton as the hottest team in the Big East, having...
VILLANOVA, PA
CBS Sports

St. Bonaventure vs. Rhode Island odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Feb. 22 prediction from top model

The Rhode Island Rams and the St. Bonaventure Bonnies are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at the Reilly Center. St. Bonaventure is 17-7 overall and 11-2 at home, while the Rams are 13-12 overall and 3-7 on the road. The Bonnies are on a five-game winning streak coming into this matchup, which can be seen on CBS Sports Network.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WGRZ TV

NCAA MBB: Bulls and Bonnies extend win streaks

OXFORD, Ohio - Josh Mballa had 23 points and 17 rebounds as Buffalo stretched its win streak to seven games, narrowly beating Miami (Ohio) 86-84. Mekhi Lairy led the RedHawks on Tuesday night with 22 points. Mballa started the week strong after being named the MAC Co-Player of the Week...
BUFFALO, NY
WHSV

JMU women’s basketball powers past UNC Wilmington

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In women’s basketball, the Dukes dominated the Seahawks 73-51. The Dukes improve to 12-13 overall and 87-6 in conference play. Once again, junior Kiki Jefferson led the team with 21 points. Senior Madison Green added 15 points on 5 three-pointers. The Dukes recorded their highest...
HARRISONBURG, VA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

768K+
Followers
393K+
Post
343M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy