UNT riding longest conference win streak in program history

North Texas has accomplished quite a bit in women’s basketball since joining Conference USA back in 2013.

UNT won the first postseason game beyond a conference tournament while advancing to the final of the Women’s Basketball Invitational back in 2019 and have posted winning seasons in three of the last four years.

UNT reached another milestone on Saturday with a 67-60 win over UAB at the Super Pit – the longest winning streak in C-USA play in program history.

The Mean Green (14-10, 8-6 C-USA) have now won six straight, a run that has lifted them all the way to the top of the league’s West Division standings.

The Mean Green moved into a tie with Southern Miss, which fell to UTEP on Saturday afternoon and is also now 8-6.

Landing in that spot marked a dramatic turnaround for UNT, which started 2-6 in C-USA play.

“We’re connected and have an understanding of what we need to do better, what we need to do well and what needs to change,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said of what has prompted the Mean Green’s turnaround. “We are all on the same page with that and are handling adversity. It looks good on us.”

What has been particularly impressive for UNT during its run is that the Mean Green have found different ways to win.

UNT held Rice in check in defensively in a 55-42 win last week. Quincy Noble scored 24 points to lead UNT 76-45 win over FAU in one of its best offensive outings of the season on Thursday.

The Mean Green struggled to replicate its performance offensively against UAB.

Noble finished with six points on 2-of-9 shooting, just the second time in UNT’s last nine games she failed to reach double figures.

That didn’t matter because of the way Aly Gamez and Jazion Jackson played. Gamez hit all but one of her four shots from 3-point range and scored 17 points. Jackson added 16 points and four assists.

“When I am out there, I am playing as hard I can,” Jackson said. “Today the ball just happened to go in the hole.”

Gamez has been dealing with injury issues late in the season and nearly matched her point total of 19 from her previous four games combined.

“My shot felt a little better than last game,” Gamez said. “It happened to go in today.”

UNT needed big outings from both Jackson and Gamez to fend off a scrappy UAB team that was looking to break out of a side that had seen the Blazers drop four of their last five. UNT completed a season sweep of UAB with Saturday’s win, despite being outscored 40-18 in the paint.

Zakyia Weathersby, the Blazers, 6-foot-2 center, gave UNT fits inside and posted a double-double with 17 points and 15 rebounds.

UNT led 33-27 at halftime after scrambling back from an early seven-point deficit.

UAB came out hot offensively, hit its first four shots from the field, including two 3s, and both of its free throw while running out to a 12-7 lead.

Gamez answered with a 3 to spark a 10-0 run and led by as many as seven points in the first half.

“We always talk about setting the tone and not allowing our opponent to do so,” Mitchell said. “We let them set the tone.

“They didn’t do anything in those first few minutes that we didn’t expect. We had to buckle down defensively, make sure we got stops, change our energy and get what we wanted offensively.”

UNT quickly turned the game around and pulled away to extend its winning streak.

“It’s the mark of a good team,” Mitchell said of the way UNT continues to find a way to win. “Balance is key for us. The great thing is we have a lot of weapons, and they all have the ability to do what is necessary defensively.

“When it’s your day, it’s your day.”