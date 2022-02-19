ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Kilty will never forgive ‘reckless’ Ujah for costing GB Olympic relay silver

By Sean Ingle
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qORe2_0eJd2jYJ00
Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Richard Kilty, CJ Ujah and Zharnel Hughes have had the silver medal they won at the Tokyo Olympics taken away.

Richard Kilty says he will never forgive his teammate CJ Ujah for his “sloppy and reckless” behaviour that led to Britain’s 4x100m relay team being stripped of their Tokyo Olympic silver medal.

Kilty also admitted that he is yet to work out how to tell his five-year-old son, Richard Jr, that his medal will have to be returned after Ujah’s failed drugs test was confirmed by the court of arbitration for sport.

“To finally reach the pinnacle and win an Olympic medal, and then to lose it because one person has just been sloppy and reckless with what’s gone into their body, is heartbreaking,” said Kilty. “Now he’s made that mistake I don’t think I’ll ever be able to forgive him because me, Zharnel Hughes and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake have lost a medal at the hands of his mistakes.”

His anguish was shared by his relay teammate Mitchell-Blake who said he was “heartbroken”. “I was happy that some news came out so we can actually get the process going,” said the 27-year-old sprinter. “But then it’s a nail in the coffin saying you’re getting stripped of your Olympic silver medal. It hasn’t really 100% sunk in yet, but when you say it and repeat it and think about it, it’s not a nice feeling. We’re all heartbroken by it. It’s gutting for us, the nation, everybody.”

Ujah said in a statement on Friday he had “unknowingly consumed a contaminated supplement” and apologised to his “teammates, their families and support teams”. However, Kilty revealed that Ujah had admitted to his teammates in a Zoom call that he had been taking supplements that were not protected by being batch-tested by Informed Sport – meaning he had no defence when his banned test was revealed.

“We do a 45-minute workshop before we go to the Olympic Games,” said Kilty. “You have to do it. It’s mandatory. And it explains only take Informed Sports supplements.”

Britain were stripped of their silver after Ujah was found to have two banned drugs, ostarine and S23, in a urine sample taken at the Games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35tPeD_0eJd2jYJ00
Richard Kilty (right) and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake have criticised team-mate CJ Ujah for losing them an Olympic medal. Photograph: Francisco Seco/AP

“If you break the rules, you’ve got to live with the consequences,” said Kilty. “We know the rules. The rules are this – if you take drugs, you get banned. You’re cheating. I’m not calling out CJ. I’m not saying that the guy purposely went out and took drugs. Only he knows if he has or hasn’t. Could he look me in the eye and tell the truth? That is the question. Only he knows the truth.”

Kilty said that he had spoken to Ujah six or seven weeks ago, and he had told him that he had not used an Informed Sport batch of supplements – meaning he had no protection when he tested positive.

“For the last 20 years of my career – the same as the other two lads – we have worked our asses off. We have followed the rules, in and out. I know for a fact that I’m never going to fail a drug test for two reasons. One, I don’t take drugs. Two, every supplement and everything that I put into my body, that’s on me and I make sure whatever goes into my body is checked. My supplements are checked. And I know for a fact I’m never going to fail a drug test because I’m not a drug cheat and I follow the rules.”

Quick Guide

How do I sign up for sport breaking news alerts?

Show

Kilty also revealed he never had the chance to let his son take his silver medal into school due to Ujah’s failed drugs test – and now had to work out how to tell him that he would have to send it back. “When I finally brought the medal home my son was so proud of it,” he said. “I think he’ll probably understand it more in a year or two, when I can explain to him.

“But this case has also got to be an example to every young athlete in the country who comes on to the British athletics team who wants to be an Olympian. You are accountable for what goes into your body. Please check your supplements for yourself. For your teammates. Please follow the rules. Because me, Nethaneel and Zharnel have been burned by a teammate. It’s really important that we as a team now, you know, really impress that to the next generation of young athletes that this is what happens.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

‘I was walking past her bedroom and spotted her legs sticking out’: Helge Skodvin’s best phone picture

It was April 2020, the sixth week of home schooling, and eight-year-old Lara was fed up. Her father, photographer Helge Skodvin, along with his wife and two elder daughters, was stuck inside with Lara at home in Norway. The first wave of Covid had closed schools across the country, so at 9am every day, each of Skodvin’s daughters took a room in the house to join online classes; his youngest was supposed to be in the kitchen. Instead, Skodvin found Lara hiding under her bed, refusing to go back to her screen, table and lesson. He is pretty sure it was maths she ran away from.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Guardian

A no-fly list for unruly passengers? I have a better – and crueller – idea

I have been on a lot of miserable flights in my lifetime but one of my worst plane experiences is the Screechy Recorder Incident of 2012. It was exactly what it sounds like: a small child seated in my general vicinity played the recorder very loudly for what felt like several hours. Even with headphones on I could feel the screech-screech-SCREEEECH penetrate my skull. The recorder is an instrument of torture, simple as that. Even the most talented musician cannot make it sound pleasant. And, reader, this child was not a talented musician.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

His cousin died in a horror luge crash at the Olympics. 12 years on, Saba Kumaritashvili is seeking his own medal

When Saba Kumaritashvili takes to the ice in Beijing, his cousin’s presence will no doubt loom large over the race.The 21-year-old is set to make his Olympic debut in the luge almost exactly 12 years to the day that 21-year-old Nodar Kumaritashvili was killed in a horror crash during his own Olympic debut.Nodar was participating in a training run on 12 February 2010 just hours before the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony would get underway in Vancouver.He was traveling at around 90mph down the Whistler Sliding Centre track when he lost control of his sled on the 16th - and final...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zharnel Hughes
Person
Richard Kilty
Vogue Magazine

On the Shocking Finale of the Figure Skating Competitions in Beijing

The area where figure skaters and their coaches wait for the scores is called the kiss-and-cry, but the overwhelming image from these Olympic Games was of crying. Of Kamila Valieva, permitted to skate in the women’s event despite her positive drug test, dropping from first to fourth place after a free skate in which she fell twice, sobbing while her coach, Eteri Tutberidze, berated her for the jumps she had missed. Of her teammate Alexandra Trusova, the silver medalist, screaming on live TV feed that she was the only one who didn’t have a gold medal. Of Japanese bronze medalist Kaori Sakamoto, sobbing in what looked like a mixture of joy, sympathy, and tension. And the sad sight of gold medalist Anna Shcherbakova, Tutberidze’s third ROC skater, forlorn and uncongratulated while her coach dealt with Valieva and Trusova.
SPORTS
BBC

Winter Olympics: Spanish figure skater Laura Barquero fails doping test

Spanish figure skater Laura Barquero tested positive for a banned substance at the Winter Olympics, according to the International Testing Agency (ITA). The ITA said a sample taken on 18 February contained a metabolite of clostebol, which is on the prohibited list of the World Anti-Doping Agency. Barquero was tested...
SPORTS
TODAY.com

Watch Nathan Chen place gold medal around his mom’s neck during touching surprise on TODAY

It was another gold medal moment for Nathan Chen when the champion figure skater was surprised by his mother during an appearance on TODAY Tuesday. Chen, who was dominant while winning the men’s singles figure skating gold medal during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, was talking about coming home when the TODAY gang told him they had gotten him some New York City pizza — which was brought out by his mom, Hetty Wang.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Silver#Doping#Drugs#Gb Olympic#Informed Sports
The Guardian

Who will pay for the hundreds of lives the Post Office destroyed?

I am pleased that this story has finally been picked up by the wider media (The innocent have paid a high price for the Post Office scandal. The guilty have not, 15 February). But what is not being made abundantly clear is that this is actually not a miscarriage of justice, it is far worse: the Post Office was absolutely aware that the Horizon system was flawed but still continued to (a) prosecute subpostmasters on a grand scale for the best part of 14 years, and (b) tell them that they were the only one. The Post Office also took substantial sums of money from the subpostmasters. This is theft and fraud. This is far more dishonest over a much longer period than anything done by Nick Leeson, as one example of many frauds. This was not victimless crime.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Black people were Hitler’s victims too – that must not be forgotten

Many people, even those with no more than a passing interest in sport, have heard of Jesse Owens, the American athlete who ruined Adolf Hitler’s moment in the sun. For there can be no question that Hitler saw the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin as the ideal platform from which to amplify Nazi propaganda and demonstrate his white supremacist ideology. But Owens, the grandchild of a slave, shattered that illusion.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

160K+
Followers
53K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy