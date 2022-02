The Bills have locked up one of their key free agents ahead of the official start of the 2022 offseason, announcing Wednesday a three-year extension for cornerback Siran Neal. A fifth-round pick of the team in 2018, Neal has missed just one game in four years for Buffalo, emerging as a special teams standout in recent seasons. His new deal is worth up to $10.9 million, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, making him the highest-paid special teams player in the NFL.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO