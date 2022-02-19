ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is The Vanishing Point Challenger Gone Forever?

By John Puckett
 4 days ago
This what happened to the Dodge Challenger(s).

From the charming cowboy antics present in the 1977 film Smokey and the Bandit to the grungy social commentary and intense chasing of The Vanishing Point the idea of a man on a mission on the run from the law has become an American classic. The Movie’s star is Kowalski, tasked with the challenge of transporting a 1970 Dodge Challenger from Denver to San Francisco.

Planning to accomplish this goal in just 15 hours, Kowalski gets himself into some wild car chases meeting all kinds of helpful strangers along the way. Over his 15 hour journey, he becomes an icon through an obscure radio station that covers the whole experience. That 1970 Dodge Challenger has become as much of a hero as Kowalski himself and the film's tragic end left the image of the white Challenger seared into the brains of generations of car enthusiasts.

While most cars that become so iconic go on to sell for millions of dollars at auction, this mysterious Challenger went silent. The 440ci V8 was mated to a 4-speed pistol grip shifter-equipped manual which helps transfer the massive 440 horsepower. As far as performance goes, the Challenger hits from 0-60 in just 5.8 seconds which is incredible for the time.

The 14-second quarter-mile was more than enough for the movie and the high-horsepower was even regarded as too much for the stock tires. Under the hood, the engine has taken quite a hard beating as the 1,200-mile journey would have had to be completed with an average speed of 85 mph.

This has unfortunately resulted in every one of the five Challengers used for the film being destroyed. Dodge did put out a Vanishing point tribute Challenger with the latest generation of Challenger but the originals have been lost forever. However sad it may be, it is a fitting end to a beautiful car on a mission so filled with chaos and mayhem.

user 676
3d ago

I remember watching the movie for the first time! Absolutely blew me away! Months later I saw a Challenger down this long driveway, It had a faded piece of paper in the window. Walking up to the car, the owner came out and said a $1000 bucks. Next day it was mine. That car took me through college. Sold it in 1983 $1.200 dollars. Oh how I wish I had it back. 1970 light blue, 318ci. Great memories.

CALIF. KID
3d ago

Vanishing Point Movie I remember seeing that show at the movies . that brought back really good memories.

