Fresh content typically rises in the charts when it arrives on Netflix and often it's the kind of thing that surprises even the experts. Consider the latest movie to leap to #1 on Netflix, the Chris Hemsworth-starring thriller Blackhat, which arrived just yesterday on the streamer. Without any warning or build up, Blackhat jumped to the top position across all movies on the service, beating out recent Netflix originals like The Tinder Swindler, Tall Girl 2, and Bigbug. Hemsworth is among the most popular movie stars working today, thanks in large part to his time as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but even this film being #1 has us saying "huh."

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO