ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bob Saget’s Unexpected Final Role Revealed! See His Life in Photos

CharlotteObserver.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRest in peace, America’s Dad. Bob Saget died at the age of 65 on January 9, 2022, after entertaining fans with a long comedic career. The Full House alum was best known for starring on the hit show from 1987 to 1995 as newscaster and dad of three Danny Tanner. The...

www.charlotteobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Bob Saget’s Family Revealed the Accident That Likely Caused His Death

It’s been roughly one month since Bob Saget passed away. The Full House alum and beloved comedian died on January 9 at the age of 65, and since his death, Saget’s family members and co-stars have remembered the late performer as a dear friend, husband, and father. Now, the Saget family — including wife Kelly Rizzo, and daughters Aubrey, Lara Melanie, and Jennifer Belle (all three of whom he shared with former wife Sherri Kramer) — finally has some more closure, revealing in an emotional statement the actor’s cause of death. “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Howie Mandel Mourns the Loss of Former Contestant Nightbirde

The America’s Got Talent community lost an incredibly bright star and loving soul – Jane Marczewski, the artist otherwise known as Nightbirde. Originally, Nightbirde gave her debut performance in Season 16. At that time, the songstress performed her original song, “It’s Okay,” which she wrote in response to her journey through cancer treatments. That night, AGT judge Simon Cowell awarded Nightbirde with the Golden Buzzer, fast-tracking her to the next round of the competition.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
CharlotteObserver.com

Tamar Braxton Reacts to Todrick Hall’s Remarks About Her ‘Extra’ Personality

A simple misunderstanding? Tamar Braxton is speaking out about her friend Todrick Hall after he brought her up on Celebrity Big Brother. “It’s so funny because I think her personality sometimes supersedes her talent and sometimes people focus on that,” the YouTuber, 36, said of the “All the Way Home” singer, 44. “She is deemed ‘extra’ and stuff. She’s basically, like to me, a gay man or drag queen trapped in a woman’s body. She’s hilarious. She’s so funny to me.”
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Jodie Sweetin
Person
Candace Cameron Bure
Person
Andrea Barber
CharlotteObserver.com

Maralee Nichols Shows Post-Baby Body Progress After Son’s Birth: Photos

From fit model to mom! Maralee Nichols has been documenting her postpartum progress since giving birth to her and Tristan Thompson’s son in December 2021. News broke that same month that the Texas native sued the NBA player for child support in June 2021. (The athlete is also the father of son Prince and daughter True with exes Jordan Craig and Khloé Kardashian, respectively.)
NBA
NME

Bob Saget cooks bacon for Desiigner in new music video, his final role

Bob Saget’s final role as an actor has been revealed, and it’s a starring role in a Desiigner music video – watch it below. The beloved Full House star passed away last month aged 65. Saget was found dead by authorities in a Florida hotel room on January 9, the day after he had performed a stand-up comedy set in Jacksonville.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#Fuller House#Wb#Cw#Abc#Temple University
Vulture

Bob Saget Chops It Up With Desiigner in His Last Role

Desiigner’s new music video for “Bakin” looks like it was ripped out of a live-action Bojack Horseman remake. In a glowing-neon house party in the hills, the late raunchy comedian Bob Saget — who was theorized to be the inspiration for Bojack — fries up bacon and dances with bikini-clad adult-film star Kendra Sunderland. At the start of the music video, which dropped February 18, Desiigner FaceTimes fellow rapper Snoop Dogg to ask for chef recommendations. “You just get Bob over there,” Snoop Dogg tells him. Cut to a bird’s-eye view of Saget throwing on a chef’s hat, ready to whip up some breakfast food and dole out some cash. The video, which also features producers Whoo Kid and Slushii, was filmed in December before the Full House actor died from head trauma complications in Florida on January 9. Whoo Kid enlisted Saget for the video to add just the right amount of weirdness. “When you have rappers pull up for videos, they bring a Maybach or rent a Lambo, they show off,” Whoo Kid told Rolling Stone. “He shows up and parks his Lexus on the grass and comes in looking like a dad.” After the video ends, an epitaph of Saget appears onscreen before behind-the-scenes moments of Saget joking around on set and lip-syncing to the lyrics. It’s an unorthodox last gig, but it immortalizes the sense of humor and humility that earned him the title of “America’s Dad.”
CELEBRITIES
CharlotteObserver.com

‘Grease’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Grease is the word! When Grease hit theaters in June 1978, it was an instant hit — and its cast members became instant stars. Based on the 1971 musical of the same name, the film follows students at Rydell High School after they return from summer break in 1958. As memorably recapped in the song “Summer Nights,” Danny Zuko (John Travolta) has a seasonal fling with Sandy Olsson (Olivia Newton-John), but when they get back to class, the duo have different expectations about where their relationship stands.
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

True Thompson Shows Off Stylish New Look With Mom Khloé Kardashian After Daddy-Daughter Date With Tristan Thompson

True Thompson is proving fashion runs in the family. The three-year-old cutie showed off her stylish new outfit and hairdo on Tuesday, February 22, while posing for her famous mama, Khloé Kardashian. In a series of snaps posted to the reality star's Instagram account, True posed in a nude long sleeve shirt and sweatpants while donning a colorful tie-dye jacket.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Essence

Meet Airr! Candace Parker And Wife Anna Announce Birth Of Their Son

After helping the Chicago Sky bring home their first WNBA Championship last fall, the celebrations in Candace Parker‘s life continue!. The star baller and her wife, Anna Petrakova took to Instagram over the weekend to announce that they’d welcomed their first child together. The little one is a boy named Airr, born a few days before Valentine’s Day.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Baby Boy's Name Revealed

Watch: Maralee Nichols Says Tristan Thompson Hasn't Met Son. This moniker is a slam dunk. One month after Tristan Thompson confirmed he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, their son's name has been revealed to be Theo Thompson. According to the birth certificate obtained by E! News, Theo was born...
NBA
OK! Magazine

Kanye West's Objection To Kim Kardashian's Divorce Plans Falls Short As Their Rock Solid Prenup Keeps Property Separate: Report

Kanye West's issues with Kim Kardashian's request to terminate her marital status have reportedly fallen on deaf ears. According to a report from Radar, their prenuptial agreement already protects their separate property which terminates all of the rapper's, 44, worries about the SKIMS founder, 41, remarrying if she becomes legally single and taking his property.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP

Comments / 0

Community Policy