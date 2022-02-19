3 Potential late round quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons could target

As the 2022 NFL Draft creeps closer and closer, the Atlanta Falcons have a lot of needs, but one position the Atlanta Falcons are set on, at least for next season, is quarterback. Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith has already come out and said that Matt Ryan is the starting quarterback for the Dirty Birds next year. However, Matt Ryan has been at the helm for the Falcons since 2008 and with Matty Ice going into his 15th year next season the Falcons do need to start thinking about the heir to the quarterback throne. That heir could be in this draft and while a lot of people want the Falcons to draft a quarterback with the number eight overall pick, Jon Chuckery thinks that is absurd. However, during his show this afternoon, Chuck did give three late round quarterback options that the Falcons could draft, and take a chance on.

Carson Strong - Nevada

The 6’3 226lb quarterback from Vacaville, California is a big man with a big arm and a lot of toughness. He played hurt most of the season, but still ended his 2021 campaign with 4,175 yards, 36 touchdowns, and only 8 interceptions. Strong also posted a 70.1 completion percentage for the 2nd straight year. The Nevada QB can make all the throws, and even has some mobility in his arsenal. However, Carson does have a lot to work on as well. Strong doesn’t anticipate pressure really well, he tries to force the ball under pressure, he fades away on throws at times, and he isn’t the best at creating things on his own. Again, there’s a reason he’s a third round pick, but with no big time glaring issues if you allow Carson Strong some time to sit, soak, and learn behind Matt Ryan he could turn into the Falcons’ next franchise quarterback.

Brock Purdy - Iowa State

Another big quarterback at 6’1 220lb. But Purdy is definitely a bigger project as he needs to improve on his deep ball accuracy, poise, decision making, mechanics, and he doesn’t have a real big arm either, and while Chuckery says he “isn’t high on him”, Purdy did deliver some consistency to the Iowa State program, and from season to season Purdy’s number have gotten progressively better. I wouldn’t lock him in to be a Falcon by any stretch of the imagination, but again as a fourth, fifth, or sixth round pick you never know, Purdy could be a diamond in the rough.

Aqeel Glass - Alabama A&M

Falcons fans have been wanting a mobile QB, well if the Falcons don’t draft Malik Willis this is the next best option. Aqeel is a very athletic and talented quarterback. Glass has the arm to easily make all the NFL throws, has the prototypical height, and just needs to add some muscle weight wise, but other than that all the raw abilities are there. Now, he does need to improve his touch and deep ball accuracy as many times acrobatic catches by wide receivers make him look good, or he doesn’t even give his receivers a chance to make a play, so obviously he will need to improve on that, but Chuckery says he would be an “interesting” pick for the Falcons. Glass ended his last season with Alabama A&M throwing 19 touchdowns and no interceptions over his last four games. Aqeel Glass along with Malik Willis would excite a lot of Falcons fans for sure.

The Matt Ryan era isn’t over in Atlanta, but the sun is starting to set on Matt Ryan’s career, and it could be in the best interest of the Falcons to try and find a guy now, so they can learn under Matt Ryan instead of being thrown straight into the fire. With all that being said, if the Atlanta Falcons don’t draft a quarterback with the number eight overall pick keep your eyes and ears peeled to these guys in the later rounds to maybe become the heir to the Falcons starting quarterback throne.