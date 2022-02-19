Drivers arrested after Beverly Hills street takeover

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KNX) — Beverly Hills police made several arrests late Friday night in connection with what they described as a large-scale street takeover consisting of over 100 vehicles. Drivers were accused of engaging in reckless driving maneuvers at a Beverly Hills intersection while onlookers set off fireworks, authorities said.

Police received reports of the takeover at around 11:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Canon Drive and Lomitas Avenue.

"It was reported that at least 100 vehicles were blocking all six points of the intersection and at least 150 spectators were on foot," police said. "After forming a safe tactical plan, BHPD officers convoyed into the center of the incident causing all vehicles and spectators to flee immediately. Officers stopped several vehicles, which led to arrest of multiple suspects."

Beverly Hills police have not commented further on the incident, nor have they disclosed the exact number or identities of those arrested.

