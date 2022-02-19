Serenity McKinney’s body found near Jefferson County; mother, boyfriend charged with murder

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Kentucky State Police and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) have found the body of Serenity McKinney, according to a KSP news release.

Around 2 p.m. Friday, detectives found the body of four-year-old McKinney in a wooded area near the 1300 block of Skyview Road near the Jefferson County/Bullitt County line.

Authorities said McKinney’s body was taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville by the Bullitt County Coroner’s Office.

KSP and the SCSO charged McKinney’s mother, Catherine McKinney, 21, and her boyfriend Dakota Hill, 26, with murder and abuse of a corpse. They were arrested last week in Kansas and transported back to Kentucky.

McKinney and Hill are currently being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.

The case remains under investigation.

