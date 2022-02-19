ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

Serenity McKinney’s body found near Jefferson County; mother, boyfriend charged with murder

By Matthew Duckworth
FOX 56
FOX 56
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HNZKw_0eJd12lo00

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Kentucky State Police and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) have found the body of Serenity McKinney, according to a KSP news release.

RELATED: Mother of missing 4-year-old, boyfriend arrested in KS, child still missing

Around 2 p.m. Friday, detectives found the body of four-year-old McKinney in a wooded area near the 1300 block of Skyview Road near the Jefferson County/Bullitt County line.

Authorities said McKinney’s body was taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville by the Bullitt County Coroner’s Office.

KSP and the SCSO charged McKinney’s mother, Catherine McKinney, 21, and her boyfriend Dakota Hill, 26, with murder and abuse of a corpse. They were arrested last week in Kansas and transported back to Kentucky.

McKinney and Hill are currently being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.

Read more of the latest Kentucky news

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 8

Valentina Williams Boyd
3d ago

I lost my son in 2019 I'd give anything to have my child back and I'm going to be nice by the words I choose (pieces of$#&t) killed theirs😡💔

Reply(1)
8
Sherry Hutchins
3d ago

this girl got pregnant at age 16, had a baby at 17...I think we as people need to realize and protect our teenage daughters from getting pregnant, the outcome is never good. I think we as Citizens need to understand young kids should never have babies.

Reply(1)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Kentucky State
County
Bullitt County, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Bullitt County, KY
Crime & Safety
Jefferson County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Jefferson County, KY
City
Mckinney, KY
City
Louisville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shepherdsville#Kentucky State Police#Scso#Ksp#Fox 56 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 56

FOX 56

4K+
Followers
841
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://foxlexington.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy