Astronomy

Atoms, Astronauts, Astrophysics: Three Alums On Their Experience In Space Science

By Sofia Trujillo
Bwog
 4 days ago

Astrophysics has long been regarded as the coolest of the hard sciences. Space. The Moon. Mars. Extraplanetary life. Equal parts mind-boggling and mesmerizing. In an academic setting, space-related issues can often feel like they’re being gatekept by the amount of knowledge one must accumulate to truly grasp these concepts. This is...

UPI News

Europe needs a crewed space vehicle, astronauts say

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Europe needs its own crewed spaceship to build its space industry and talent, astronauts who gathered in France said in an official manifesto Wednesday. Dozens of astronauts endorsed the statement that "we need to be able to count on our own autonomous access to...
Oakland County Moms

SPACE: A Journey to Our Future at Cranbrook Institute of Science

SPACE: A Journey to Our Future review, pics, hours, video, and info for the exhibit hosted at Cranbrook Institute of Science from September 26, 2022 through May 9, 2022. This 5000 square foot exhibit celebrates NASA’s 50th anniversary with immensely interactive displays, state-of-the art visuals and audio technology. Exhibit explorers can touch actual moon and rocks from Mars, peruse a lunar base camp, and get a glimpse at the future of space exploration, travel, and technology.
Nature.com

A pathway to peptides in space through the condensation of atomic carbon

Organic molecules are widely present in the dense interstellar medium, and many have been synthesized in the laboratory on Earth under the conditions typical for an interstellar environment. Until now, however, only relatively small molecules of biological interest have been demonstrated to form experimentally under typical space conditions. Here we prove experimentally that the condensation of carbon atoms on the surface of cold solid particles (cosmic dust) leads to the formation of isomeric polyglycine monomers (aminoketene molecules). Following encounters between aminoketene molecules, they polymerize to produce peptides of different lengths. The chemistry involves three of the most abundant species (CO, C and NH3) present in star-forming molecular clouds, and proceeds via a novel pathway that skips the stage of amino acid formation in protein synthesis. The process is efficient, even at low temperatures, without irradiation or the presence of water. The delivery of biopolymers formed by this chemistry to rocky planets in the habitable zone might be an important element in the origins of life.
Space.com

Want a free trip to suborbital space? Apply by Feb. 15 to become a 'citizen astronaut'

You don't necessarily have to be rich or famous to score a ride to suborbital space. The nonprofit Space for Humanity is currently accepting applications for its Citizen Astronaut Program, which trains folks for suborbital spaceflight and will foot the bill for their trip to the final frontier. But you'll have to act fast to get your name in: the deadline is Tuesday (Feb. 15).
News Channel 3-12

Tom Cruise talks to NASA astronaut and Cal Poly alum Victor Glover about living and working in outer space

A NASA astronaut and Cal Poly alum talks with "Top Gun" star, Tom Cruise, on dealing with the weightlessness of outer space and how astronauts train their bodies to remain conscious and healthy. The post Tom Cruise talks to NASA astronaut and Cal Poly alum Victor Glover about living and working in outer space appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KHOU

International Space Station astronauts answer questions live from HISD students

HOUSTON — Several lucky students from HISD got an out-of-this-world opportunity Tuesday. NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station spent part of their orbit answering questions live for students from Worthing Early College High School. Astronauts Thomas Marshburn, Raja Chari and Mark Vande Hei spent the afternoon answering all...
Universe Today

Could Astronauts Hibernate on Long Space Voyages?

A renewed era of space exploration is upon us, and many exciting missions will be headed to space in the coming years. These include crewed missions to the Moon and the creation of permanent bases there. Beyond the Earth-Moon system, there are multiple proposals for crewed missions to Mars and beyond. This presents significant challenges since a one-way transit to Mars can take six to nine months. Even with new propulsion technologies like nuclear rockets, it could still take more than three months to get to Mars.
Houston Chronicle

NASA astronaut Raja Chari discusses his first trip into space

NASA astronaut Raja Chari was struck by the beauty of the International Space Station. It was his first time leaving the planet, and Chari had survived the thrill of launch. Now he was noticing the beauty of space. The spacecraft’s thrusters created breathtaking plasma plumes, and the sun danced along the station’s exterior.
click orlando

NASA to preview partnered private astronaut launch with Axiom Space

As the first private astronaut mission launch from Florida nears, NASA experts will preview the launch during an update Monday. The space agency and Axiom Space signed an order in May 2021 to partner for the mission that would send private astronauts to the International Space Station. [TRENDING: Florida man...
Space.com

Chinese astronaut Wang Yaping celebrates Lantern Festival with traditional music from space (video)

China's Tiangong space station is still under construction but the astronauts aboard are already bringing aspects of Chinese traditions and culture into space. Shenzhou 13 mission astronaut Wang Yaping, China's second woman in space and the first aboard the space station, played a song with a guzheng, a traditional Chinese string instrument, aboard the Tianhe space module (the core of Tiangong) on Feb. 15 to celebrate Lantern Festival, which marks the end of Lunar New Year celebrations.
Space.com

Fire-safety experiment among science gear launching to International Space Station this weekend

A Cygnus cargo ship launching toward the International Space Station (ISS) this weekend will carry an experiment designed to improve fire safety on moon and Mars missions. Called SoFIE (Solid Fuel Ignition and Extinction), the experiment is the latest in a series of in-orbit investigations that look at how fire behaves in microgravity. SoFIE is part of a larger haul of science, supplies and hardware flying on Northrop Grumman's Cygnus NG-17 resupply mission, which is scheduled to launch at 12:39 p.m. EST (1739 GMT) on Saturday (Feb. 19).
