ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Mother of missing 4-year-old Kentucky girl charged with murder

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xi9Tz_0eJczBju00
Body found: The body of 4-year-old Serenity McKinney was found Friday in Kentucky. (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The mother of a 4-year-old girl missing for 14 months was charged with murder on Saturday, authorities said.

On Saturday, Catherine McKinney, 21, and her boyfriend, Dakota Hill, 26, both of Shepherdsville, were charged with murder and abuse of a corpse, WDRB-TV reported.

Serenity Ann McKinney had not been seen since Dec. 24, 2020, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Kentucky State Police, Serenity McKinney’s remains were found Friday in West Point near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line, WHAS-TV reported. An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday morning, WDRB reported.

Catherine McKinney and Hill were already in custody at the Shelby County Detention Center after being charged with custodial interference, according to WHAS. The couple was charged when they failed to produce Serenity McKinney after being ordered by a court to do so, the Courier-Journal of Louisville reported.

They were arrested in Kansas on those charges before being extradited back to Kentucky, WHAS reported.

Serenity McKinney was reported missing by concerned family members on Jan. 31, 2022, according to the Courier-Journal.

The investigation surrounding the child’s disappearance and death remains under investigation, WHAS reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Body found in burned vehicle, Memphis Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police found a body inside a burned-out car Wednesday morning. Police responded to a burning vehicle at Airways and Carnes. When Memphis Fire put out the blaze, the body was found inside. No further details were released. Anyone with any information about this incident is...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Mckinney, KY
City
Louisville, KY
City
West Point, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Kentucky State Police#Wdrb Tv#Wdrb News#Wdrbnews#Whas Tv#Cox Media Group
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
91K+
Followers
89K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy