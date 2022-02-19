ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Utahns stand in solidarity with Ukraine at rally at Utah State Capitol

By Ryan Bittan
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01VRrg_0eJcyzKF00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – As tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalate, Utahns held a rally on Saturday at the Utah State Capitol Building in support of the Ukrainian people.

U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday that he is “convinced” Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine, including an assault on the capital, as tensions spiked along the country’s militarized line with attacks that the West said could be “false-flag” operations meant to establish a pretext for invasion.

A humanitarian convoy was hit by shelling, and pro-Russian rebels evacuated civilians from the conflict zone. A car bombing hit the eastern city of Donetsk, but no casualties were reported.

Biden: Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘remains distinctly possible’

After weeks of saying the U.S. wasn’t sure if Putin had made the final decision to invade, Biden said that assessment had changed, citing American intelligence.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bq5Rz_0eJcyzKF00
    (Courtesy of Lenard Davis)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wf41g_0eJcyzKF00
    (Courtesy of Lenard Davis)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wj4sP_0eJcyzKF00
    (Courtesy of Lenard Davis)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sEfRp_0eJcyzKF00
    (Courtesy of Lenard Davis)
  • (Courtesy of Lenard Davis)

“As of this moment I’m convinced he’s made the decision,” Biden said. “We have reason to believe that.” He reiterated that the assault could occur in the “coming days.”

Meanwhile, the Kremlin announced massive nuclear drills to flex its military muscle, and Putin pledged to protect Russia’s national interests against what it sees as encroaching Western threats.

The Stand with Ukraine Facebook Group posted about its rally in Utah, stating, “Calling Ukrainians, Ukrainian-Americans, friends, and supporters of Ukraine in Utah to show solidarity with Ukraine, and support for its independence, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, including Crimea and the temporarily occupied regions of eastern Ukraine.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC4

Authorities searching for two missing Moab boys

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities are searching for two boys who have gone missing since Feb. 22. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office says 11-year-old Asher Ford and 13-year-old Athan Hickman were last seen near the Moab Post Office around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. They did not return home and have not been seen since. Asher […]
MOAB, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Salt Lake City, UT
Society
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Society
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah State Capitol#Eastern Ukraine#Crimea#Protest#Utahns#Pro Russian#American#Kremlin#Ukraine Facebook Group#Ukrainians#Ukrainian Americans#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
Axios

Ex-Trump adviser calls on U.S. to prepare for Ukrainian government in exile

Donald Trump's former White House national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, says the U.S. must develop plans to recognize a Ukrainian government in exile in the event Russian troops depose President Volodymyr Zelensky. Driving the news: O'Brien told Axios if Russian troops invade Kyiv, he doesn't see "any circumstance" in which...
POTUS
ABC4

ABC4

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy