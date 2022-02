The Columbus Blue Jackets have had a rollercoaster of a season. Many around the league expected them to be near the bottom of the Metropolitan, yet they currently sit fifth, right in the middle of the division. With the amount of player turnover in recent years, a large portion of the fan favorites from the playoff years are already gone. That gives plenty of room for new players to take those spots, and they have certainly done just that. Although there are certainly more than three players who fit this description, here are three of the players that Blue Jackets fans have fallen in love with during the 2021-22 season.

NHL ・ 9 HOURS AGO