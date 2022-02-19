ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Massive drug bust ends with Owensboro man arrested

By Aaron Chatman
 4 days ago

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A significant amount of drugs and guns have been seized in a recent bust, Owensboro Police Department reports.

A search warrant resulted in the arrest of Skylar Chase Riney, 36, of Owensboro. OPD says the drug bust resulted in 11 pounds of Marijuana, 7 grams of Methamphetamine, 180 Fentanyl pills, 6 handguns, a shotgun and over $1,000 in cash being seized. Additionally, 3 of the handguns recovered had been reported
stolen.

Riney’s current charges include:

  • 6 counts of Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon (Enhancement)
  • 1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Enhancement)
  • 3 counts of Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)
  • 1 count Trafficking in Marijuana (over 5 pounds) 1st offense (Enhancement)
  • 1 count Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd or greater offense (over 2 grams of Methamphetamine) (Enhancement)
  • 1 count Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) (Enhancement)
  • 1 count Deliver or Manufacture Drug Paraphernalia

The Owensboro Police Department tells us it’s committed to working with their federal and local partners to make the community safer, and getting dangerous drugs and firearms is an important step in doing so.

