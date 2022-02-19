ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woods Cross, UT

The Impact K-9 Officers Have On Our Community

By Courtney Johns
(ABC4) – Corporal Rod Elmer with the Utah Highway Patrol has helped train K-9s for over 10 years.

“We spend more time with our canines, a lot of the time than we do with our families because they go to work with us. And then they go home with this and then they’re part of the family as well,” said Elmer.

Woods Cross Police now have a K-9 trained to sniff out child sexual assault material

Elmer said roughly 200 dogs help law enforcement in Utah every day and work they do is irreplaceable. In some instances a dog can do the work of 10 officers, like his partner Titan, who is a bomb sniffing police dog. Together the two patrol the capitol during Utah’s legislative session.

But the most valuable work K-9s do is keep law enforcement and the community safe. Which is exactly what West Valley Police dog Maya did.

“She saved the lives of countless… she will be remembered as a hero,” said Office Sam Winkler with the West Jordan Police Department.

California officer forced to fatally shoot K-9 after violent attack

Maya was killed during a hostage situation in South Jordan and is being hailed as a hero for saving officers’ lives during the incident.

It happened in the parking lot of a Jordan Credit Union. That credit union is now raising money in her honor to help the police department find another dog, which they say can cost up to $9,000.

To donate click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

