Channing Tatum Got Real About the Fact That His 'Magic Mike' Body Isn't "Natural" or "Even Healthy"

Channing Tatum says he's going au naturel for 'Magic Mike 3'. "The times, they are are-changin'" … and that goes for male dancers, too! Channing Tatum stopped by "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Feb. 8 to discuss his new movie, "Dog," which he stars in and directed. But when the conversation turned to the shaved head Channing sports in the movie, Jimmy apparently couldn't resist asking the actor and director to share his body hair plans for the upcoming third installment of "Magic Mike." "Speaking of hair removal, what about 'Magic Mike?'" Will you be waxing your body for that soon? Is that starting yet?" Jimmy inquired. Channing smiled. "No," he said. "We are going to change with the times, and I am not gonna do the whole waxing thing. I think I'm just gonna go natural." Jimmy didn't drop it, though. Instead, he asked if waxing is no longer on-trend for male dancers. "I think we're gonna try to change it. I think we're gonna just … it's a new day. It's a new day," Channing replied. Jimmy was on to him. "Is this just because you don't wanna get waxed anymore?" he asked. "Yep, pretty much," Channing said with a chuckle. "A little bit of hair is fine!" Steven Soderbergh has signed on to direct the new film, "Magic Mike's Last Dance," but Channing told "Entertainment Tonight" he's unsure if Matthew McConaughey will return for this installment. He also said he's already started rehearsing, "every day for three hours a day in a garage in the Valley." Filming is slated to start next month in London and Italy, according to ET.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO