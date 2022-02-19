ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

‘Let’s Get Legal’ hosted by Jon Hansen and powered by Illinois State Bar Association | DCFS and how to find the right lawyer

By Iridian Fierro
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHost Jon Hansen is back for Let’s Get Legal to discuss the latest in legal news!. Jon is joined by Attorney Audrey Anderson to discuss...

The Center Square

Illinois House speaker sued after Republican lawmakers ejected for not wearing masks

(The Center Square) – Illinois’ House speaker faces a lawsuit after Democrats voted to eject nine members who refused to follow the chamber’s mask rule. After three days of debate about the House rules requiring masks, temperature checks and social distancing, state Rep. Lakesia Collins, D-Chicago, motioned to eject members that weren’t wearing masks per the House rules.
CBS Chicago

Chicago, Cook County To Lift Mask And Vaccine Mandates On Feb. 28, But Masks Will Remain For CPS; ‘We’re Seeing Ourselves On The Downward Slope Of This Omicron Surge’

CHICAGO (CBS) — Citing a “dramatic swing” in COVID-19 cases, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Tuesday the city would lift its indoor mask mandate and proof of vaccination mandate for businesses on Feb. 28, the same day the statewide indoor mask mandate is set to go away. Cook County officials later announced they also would do away with their own mask and vaccine card mandates on Feb. 28. That will mean, starting Monday, Chicago and suburban Cook County will no longer require people to wear masks in indoor public settings, or to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to enter gyms, restaurants,...
Central Illinois Proud

2 Illinois House Republicans removed for not wearing masks in chamber

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Two more Illinois House Republicans were removed from the chamber Tuesday for refusing to comply with House Rules and wear a face mask in the chamber. Members of the Illinois House voted 63-38 to remove GOP State Reps. Adam Niemerg (R-Teutopolis) and Blaine Wilhour (R-Beecher...
WCIA

GOP lawmaker with young children claims masks can stunt speech development

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — State representative Blaine Wilhour (R-Beecher City) explained his opposition to mask mandates in classrooms, in part due to his concerns that the face covering might impede speech development in young children. Wilhour is one of nine Republicans who were ejected from the House chamber floor on Thursday for refusing to follow […]
