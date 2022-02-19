‘Let’s Get Legal’ hosted by Jon Hansen and powered by Illinois State Bar Association | DCFS and how to find the right lawyer

CHICAGO (CBS) — Citing a “dramatic swing” in COVID-19 cases, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Tuesday the city would lift its indoor mask mandate and proof of vaccination mandate for businesses on Feb. 28, the same day the statewide indoor mask mandate is set to go away. Cook County officials later announced they also would do away with their own mask and vaccine card mandates on Feb. 28. That will mean, starting Monday, Chicago and suburban Cook County will no longer require people to wear masks in indoor public settings, or to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to enter gyms, restaurants,...

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO