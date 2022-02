Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry can’t help but feel weird to be in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ home locker room for the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday. Curry spent years on the opposing side, having faced the then LeBron James-led Cavs in four straight NBA Finals from 2015 to 2018. With that said, it is not surprising why the experience is really new to the Warriors sharpshooter.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO