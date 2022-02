The Vikings have filled the final coordinator opening on Kevin O'Connell's staff by hiring Matt Daniels as their special teams coordinator. The team announced Monday afternoon it hired Daniels to replace Ryan Ficken, who became the Chargers' special teams coordinator while the Vikings were in the process of hiring a new head coach. Daniels spent two years as the Rams' assistant special teams coach before O'Connell arrived in Los Angeles. He has been the Cowboys' assistant special teams coach the past two years.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO