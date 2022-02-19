ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Minority Community Investment Coalition fights back against COVID-19 with vaccine clinics

By Briaunna Malone
 4 days ago

The Minority Community Investment Coalition went the extra mile on February 19th to help those in the community fight back against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization held a vaccine clinic to take a stance against COVID-19 by helping ensure members of the Erie community received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Those looking to receive the Pfizer vaccine can attend the clinics every 21 days to receive it. Those looking to receive the Moderna vaccine can attend the clinics every 28 days.

The Minority Community Investment Coalition alerts individuals of when to return for the second dose of the vaccine in order to make the process easy and convenient.

The organization considers their goal in ensuring good health in the community to be of high importance.

“Anything you can do to help people that lack the knowledge, especially when they seek it, to be able to be that person, that organization that you can go to and get the answers that you need, the care, the help, the service that you need. It reigns supreme and that’s MCIC’s goal,” said Bernice Green, Health Disparities Coordinator at MCIC.

The organization continues to rotate their vaccine and testing schedule through three different facilities for everyone to have an opportunity to fight back against COVID-19.

