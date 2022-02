The media in North Carolina has given significant coverage to challenges of the legislature's newly drawn legislative districts. Most recently the North Carolina Supreme Court ruled that the districts are unconstitutional and ordered them to be redrawn. However, the May 17 primary date still stands, and it is not too early to make a plan for voting. Social media, blogs, and news programs contain a lot of information, but it is hard to know what is correct, especially about voting by mail.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO