Recall alert: About 100K BrushX hot air brushes recalled amid electrocution, shock fears

Hot air brush recall BrushX on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, recalled about 1,000 hot air brushes that pose an electrocution or shock hazard. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

BrushX on Thursday recalled about 100,000 hot air brushes that pose an electrocution or shock hazard.

The recall involves two specific models: the BrushX Styler, Dryer & Volumizer, also called the BrushX One; and the BrushX Gen.2. Recalled brushes have a “not waterproof” symbol to the left of the CE mark on the rear of the brush.

The affected products were sold online at mybrushx.com from April 2020 through August 2021 for between $44 and $55.

According to the company, the recalled hot air brushes lack an immersion protection device, meaning the user can be shocked or electrocuted should the products fall into water when plugged in.

BrushX has not yet fielded any reports of incidents or injuries related to the recall.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled hot air brushes, destroy them by unplugging the unit and then cutting the cord, and email a photo of the destroyed product to BrushX at replacement@mybrushx.com to receive a free, upgraded replacement product. The company will also contact all purchasers directly.

