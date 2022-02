LaramieLive had the honor of speaking with Miss Wyoming Volunteer, Bailee Wistisen, who will be representing the Cowboy State at Miss Volunteer America!. Miss Volunteer America is a program for young women and girls to receive scholarships so that they may pursue all their goals in life. This year, they added on a pageant, in which Bailee will be competing. This pageant will have a talent, fitness, and evening gown, top five questions, and a private interview with the judges.

WYOMING STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO