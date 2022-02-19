ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Braxton Key: Leading contributor in win

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Key tallied 28 points (9-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, five steals and...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Rockets Reportedly Make Decision On Dennis Schroder

The Houston Rockets acquired Dennis Schroder at the trade deadline. But immediately after, buy-out talks started. However, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Rockets plan to keep the veteran guard around for the remainder of the season. “Dennis Schroder is on course to finish the season in Houston,” Stein...
NBA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Sixers signing former lottery pick as Joel Embiid backup after trading Andre Drummond

The Philadelphia 76ers have been left a little bit shorthanded in their frontcourt following their blockbuster deal centered around James Harden. As part of the trade, the Sixers sent big man Andre Drummond to the Brooklyn Nets along with Ben Simmons and Seth Curry. The front office has identified their lack of depth in the center position and they have decided to bring in reinforcement.
NBA
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
CBS Sports

No. 6 Kentucky to face LSU with undermanned squad

Kentucky is learning to play without injured guards Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington. The No. 6 Wildcats (22-5, 11-3 SEC) hope it's a short-term necessity, but the short-handed team's performance in a 90-81 home victory against then-No. 25 Alabama on Saturday was encouraging. They might be undermanned again when they...
LEXINGTON, KY
CBS Sports

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Ruled out for All-Star Game

Mitchell won't play in Sunday's All-Star Game due to a non-COVID illness, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. Mitchell was slated to serve as a reserve during Sunday's matchup, but he'll be unable to take the court due to an upper respiratory illness. He'll have several days to recover before the Jazz resume regular-season play against the Mavericks on Friday.
NBA
WREG

Chandler leads Vols to win at Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Kennedy Chandler scored 23 points to lead No. 17 Tennessee to an 80-61 victory over Missouri on Tuesday night. Santiago Vescovi made 4 of 6 3-pointers and scored 14 points, and Victor Bailey Jr. added 11 points for Tennessee. Javon Pickett led Missouri with 16 points, and Kobe Brown had 12 points […]
BASKETBALL
CBS Sports

Hawks' John Collins: Still limited Wednesday

Collins (foot) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports. A strained right foot kept Collins out of the Hawks' final three games before the All-Star break, and it looks like there's a good chance he'll end up missing some additional time. The big man has not been officially ruled out of Thursday's game at Chicago, but he did not practice Tuesday and his limited participation Wednesday -- coach Nate McMillan said Collins did some spot-up shooting but no running -- implies that he's highly unlikely to return to game action Thursday.
NBA
The Spun

Pro Football Focus Has ‘Blockbuster’ Aaron Rodgers Trade Offer

When it comes to potential Aaron Rodgers trades, the Denver Broncos have been mentioned most frequently as the team to watch. On Monday, Pro Football Focus published a “blockbuster” trade proposal between Denver and Green Bay, with Rodgers as the focal point. In exchange for the back-to-back league MVP, the Broncos would have to surrender four total draft picks: 2022 and 2023 first-rounders, a 2022 second-rounder and a 2023 third-rounder.
NFL
The US Sun

Who is Kellan Grady and how old is he?

KELLAN Grady is may be a collegiate athlete but he's already nicknamed "Granddad" among peers due to his experience in basketball. Grady started his college career at Davidson where his favorite NBA player Stephen Curry also played before transferring to the University of Kentucky after four years. Who is Kellan...
NBA
CBS Sports

Notre Dame vs. Syracuse: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

The Syracuse Orange have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. 'Cuse and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. The Orange will be strutting in after a win while Notre Dame will be stumbling in from a loss.
SYRACUSE, NY

