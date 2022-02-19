Braxton Key: Leading contributor in win

Collins (foot) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports. A strained right foot kept Collins out of the Hawks' final three games before the All-Star break, and it looks like there's a good chance he'll end up missing some additional time. The big man has not been officially ruled out of Thursday's game at Chicago, but he did not practice Tuesday and his limited participation Wednesday -- coach Nate McMillan said Collins did some spot-up shooting but no running -- implies that he's highly unlikely to return to game action Thursday.

NBA ・ 4 HOURS AGO