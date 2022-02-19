ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Saget’s Unexpected Final Role Revealed! See His Life in Photos

Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRest in peace, America’s Dad. Bob Saget died at the age of 65 on January 9, 2022, after entertaining fans with a long comedic career. The Full House alum was best known for starring on the hit show from 1987 to 1995 as newscaster and dad of three Danny Tanner. The...

www.miamiherald.com

Outsider.com

Bob Saget Autopsy: Doctor Says His Death ‘Could Not Be Caused by a Slip and Fall’

After studying Bob Saget’s autopsy report, doctors are questioning the late comedian’s cause of death. Here’s why. Health experts are questioning Bob Saget’s cause of death after reviewing his autopsy. The 65-year old comedian suddenly passed away in his hotel room on January 9. Last week, his family reported that the star died of a brain bleed after hitting his head and falling asleep. While his passing was ruled an accident, doctors are now asking more questions.
The US Sun

Bob Saget’s family may want to block autopsy report over fears it contains ’embarrassing’ details, expert says

BOB Saget's family may want to block the release of information about the star's death amid fears "embarrassing" details could be published, an expert claimed. On Monday, a judge in Orlando, Florida granted a temporary injunction blocking the release of any records relating to the investigation into Saget's death after his family filed a lawsuit citing privacy concerns.
FOX2Now

Family reveals Bob Saget’s cause of death

(WJW) – Bob Saget’s family revealed his cause of death one month after the “Full House” star was found dead in an Orlando hotel room. “The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma,” the family said in a statement obtained by NewsNation. “They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep.”
Popculture

Wendy Williams Reportedly 'Getting Close' to Ex-Husband Amid Legal Woes, Absence From Show

According to reports, Wendy Williams is finding comfort in the arms of her cheating ex-husband and former manager, Kevin Hunter Sr. the former pair, who were together for 25 years and share a 21-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr. together, divorced in 2019 amid confirmation that Hunter fathered a child with his longtime mistress, Sharina Hudson. Williams said that she knew of the affair for years and worked privately to get her affairs in order before pulling the plug, which included financially due to their intertwined money and businesses. She revealed the ups and downs of their union in a Lifetime biopic. But amid rumors that her physical and mental health are in decline, and with the future of her Fox daytime talk show unknown, sources allege Williams has been getting cozy with Hunter.
shefinds

Sharon Osbourne Just Made A Huge Announcement About Her Career—Our Jaws Dropped!

Sharon Osbourne has had a controversial past year, and now the 69-year-old television personality has revealed that she will be returning to the small screen after a dramatic exit from “The Talk” back in March of last year. Taking to Instagram to start off the month of February, Osbourne wished her followers a belated happy new year before delving into the details of her TV endeavors.
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: What James Arness Did Later in Life

After 20 years of “Gunsmoke,” many fans wondered what happened to star James Arness in his golden years. How could they forget the TV star who acted for 20 years on their television screens?. In 1998, a TV Guide survey of 50,000 readers said “Gunsmoke” was their favorite...
Daily Beast

‘NCIS’ Actor Who Changed His Tune on Vaccine Dies of COVID Complications

Vachik Mangassarian, a veteran character actor known for his roles on NCIS, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., has died at the age of 78 from COVID-19 complications. Representatives for Mangassarian confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he passed away in Burbank, California. The Iran-born Armenian star moved to...
shefinds

Adele’s Shocking Baby News—We Did NOT See This Coming!

Adele has made no secret of the fact that she wants to have another baby! The 33-year-old “Easy On Me” singer made the shocking confession about wanting to give nine-year-old son, Angelo, who she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki, a little brother or sister when she appeared on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, February 11th.
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood: Meet the Mothers of His 8 Children

Actor and director Clint Eastwood has a variegated brood. He’s fathered a lot of different children by a half-dozen different women. But the kids seem to get along with their father, and with each other, despite those differences. Eastwood’s firstborn daughter, Laurie Murray, was adopted at birth, and the...
shefinds

Sarah Palin Reportedly Has A New Boyfriend... And You've Seen Him Before!

Does Sarah Palin have a new boyfriend? Although she hasn’t put a label on it, it looks like the former Alaska governor is getting close to none other than retired New York Rangers player, Ron Duguay! The 64-year-old NHL star hasn’t mentioned that Palin is his girlfriend directly, either, but he does appear to be very protective of the 58-year-old politician.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

How the late Anna Nicole Smith is living on through her teenage daughter

Larry Birkhead is paying tribute to his former partner Anna Nicole Smith, who died 15 years ago today at age 39. “She was truly one of a kind. She struggled for love and acceptance,” Birkhead began a poignant Instagram post on Tuesday. “Just when she found a little piece of one or the other, life seemed to sabotage.”
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Steve Harvey Blew Up When a 'Family Feud' Contestant Hilariously Proved Him Wrong

As host of Family Feud, Steve Harvey likes to be in the know. But in the rare occasion when he's not, things can get a little tense. Case in point, in a recent round of the game show, Steve asked contestants to "name something about Miss Piggy that other pigs make fun of." Within moments, Linda from the Morrow family hit the red buzzer and correctly guessed the fourth top answer "hair/bows." Shardae from the Estep family then followed it up with "her husband."
Daily News

Anderson Cooper shares first photo of himself ‘cuddling’ baby boy Sebastian Luke: ‘The day after he was born’

Anderson Cooper is introducing his new bundle of joy to the world. On Friday, the primetime TV host shared on Instagram the first photo of himself with newborn Sebastian Luke. In the sweet snap, Cooper is seen holding the newest addition to the family, who’s all bundled up and appears to be sleeping in peace, while the proud new daddy lovingly embraces him. “Cuddling with Sebastian the day ...
MLive

‘Seinfeld,’ ‘Law & Order: SVU’ actress dies at 73

Character actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared on “Seinfeld,” “Orange is the New Black” and “Law & Order: SVU,” is dead at age 73. Her representatives at Headline Talent Agency told Deadline that Kates died Saturday of cancer in Florida. “Kathryn has been our client...
CinemaBlend

Lacey Chabert And Alison Sweeney Were Riled Up After Learning Another Hallmark Star Wouldn’t Take Her Kids To Disneyland

Co-stars Autumn Reeser, Lacey Chabert and Alison Sweeney are spending some time together right now promoting their upcoming Hallmark films, a trilogy that started with The Wedding Veil. The new movies are about “friendship and connection,” according to Lacey Chabert. However, there’s at least one thing they weren't 100% on the same page about in their personal lives: Disneyland.
HOLAUSA

Jennifer Lopez’s sister, Lynda, retires as a news anchor to pursue ‘a once in your lifetime’ opportunity

Lynda Lopez resigns from WCBS 880 “to pursue ‘a once in your lifetime’ opportunity outside of the media and news field,” according to news director Tim Scheld. Jennifer Lopez’s news broadcaster sister, known for anchoring the midday news, might be changing career paths. Although her plans are unknown, people think there are possibilities of becoming a singer or actress.
