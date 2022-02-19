ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady County, NY

Power outage in Schenectady County

By Richard Roman
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aBMo0_0eJcvy7d00

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – According to the National Grid Power Outage map, over 6,800 customers are currently affected by power outages in Schenectady County, with about 355 customers affected in Rotterdam. The outage started Saturday, February 19.

Statewide positivity rate below 2%, Feb. 19 update

The estimated restoration time is Saturday, February 19 at about 6:15-6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Dalton declares snow emergency

Ahead of the incoming winter storm, the City of Dalton has declared a snow emergency. The emergency starts Thursday, February 24 at 11:00 p.m. and ends on Saturday, February 26 at 11 a.m.
DALTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schenectady County, NY
Business
County
Schenectady County, NY
Schenectady County, NY
Government
City
Rotterdam, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Tuesday, February 23

Enjoy the last warm day for a while because Jill Szwed's weather reports says temperatures are supposed to severely drop tonight. Today's five things to know feature's a woman hitting a state trooper car, the latest update on Russia vs. Ukraine, and a father and son found dead in their apartment.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grid Power#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Lake George hotel trapped in flooding cycle

Last Friday, high water caused problems in a couple spots in the Warren County area. As crews closed down sections of road between Warrensburg and Thurman to deal with one flood, a second on a smaller scale presented a different type of problem. This one wasn't on a highway, but rather on Canada Street, downtown in the village of Lake George.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Preschool starts chain reaction of kindness in Saratoga County

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A chain reaction of kindness is spreading smiles around Saratoga County. And it all started with four-year-old students at The Beagle School in Saratoga Springs. NEWS10 first told you about the preschool students making handmade ‘thank you’ books for essential works last week in honor of Random Acts of Kindness […]
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga Co. rabbit rescue moving to new facility

After two years and thousands of dollars raised through fundraising efforts and donations, Hop on Home Rabbit Sanctuary hopes to be able to move into their new facility on Stump Street in Gansevoort come June. The rescue is currently operating out of the Wilton Mall. Moving into a new facility will give them more space to care for rabbits and give bunnies who don't get adopted a comfortable home.
GANSEVOORT, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Cohoes, Norlite both propose to buy Saratoga Sites

Norlite has been in the news quite a bit in the past couple of years over Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) violations, the burning of hazardous waste, and dust released into the air from operations. This includes six new violations and a cease-and-desist order from the DEC last week to stop operations that create off-site dust.
COHOES, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy