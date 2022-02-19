Power outage in Schenectady County
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – According to the National Grid Power Outage map, over 6,800 customers are currently affected by power outages in Schenectady County, with about 355 customers affected in Rotterdam. The outage started Saturday, February 19.Statewide positivity rate below 2%, Feb. 19 update
The estimated restoration time is Saturday, February 19 at about 6:15-6:30 p.m.
