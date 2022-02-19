Sponsor spotlight: Protect the air quality in your home

New methods for measuring the size and concentration of ultrafine particles using charged plasmas can be used to make future sensors for health benefits. Plasmas are used to make microchips, but are also used in sensors to check for ultrafine particles that could pose a serious health risk. Although such sensors are common in industry, several issues such as cost, maintenance, and size must be addressed before they are available for everyday use. For his Ph.D. research, Tim Staps explored new methods to measure the size and concentration of particles in plasmas that could be used to make cheaper, smaller, and more sustainable particle sensors in the future. He defended his thesis at the department of Applied Physics on February 8th.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO