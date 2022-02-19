ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Holmes, Smith lead Dayton over Saint Joseph’s 74-62

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — DaRon Holmes II had 18 points to lead five Dayton players in double figures as the Flyers defeated Saint Joseph’s 74-62 on Saturday.

Malachi Smith added 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Flyers (19-8, 11-3 Atlantic 10). Kobe Elvis chipped in 13, Toumani Camara scored 12 and Koby Brea had 10.

Erik Reynolds II had 16 points for the Hawks (10-15, 4-10), who have now lost four straight games. Ejike Obinna added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Cameron Brown had 11 points and six rebounds.

