Minnesota United sign F Luis Amarilla to 2-year deal

2022-02-19 21:45:58 GMT+00:00 - Minnesota United FC announced the return of Luis Amarilla on Saturday, signing the Paraguayan forward to a two-year deal.

The contract includes two club options. Amarilla, 26, is a designated player and will occupy an international roster slot.

Amarilla contributed two goals and one assist in seven matches (five starts) for Minnesota United in 2020, missing most of that season with an ankle injury.

He returns to the Loons after scoring 15 goals last season while on loan with the Ecuadorian side LDU Quito.

"It's a return that I wanted. I wanted to come back. I wanted to return. Even more so, it's a city that I think is fantastic," Amarilla said. "I'm very happy and with all the desire to get going and play. For me, (2020) was not the season that I wanted, because of my injury. But today, I'm here with the hope and ambition to do things the right way, do things differently. Hopefully, it's a great year."

Amarilla made his international debut for Paraguay's national team last year during 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying and has earned four caps.

"We're delighted to welcome him back," said Minnesota head coach Adrian Heath. "... There is a sense of unfinished business and he's expressed a real desire to come back. With Luis, there is some familiarity that you don't always get with international players. We know him and we know what type of character we're getting on and off the field. Competition for places will be fierce, but we feel as though he'll be big plus for us this year."

Minnesota United will open the 2022 MLS season on Feb. 26 at the Philadelphia Union.

(Field Level Media)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.