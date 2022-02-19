Four Snowmobilers Rescued in Luce County

1/7 Photo Courtesy of Luce County Sheriff's Department

The Luce County Sheriff’s Department says four snowmobilers have been rescued from a marshy area in the Upper Peninsula.

Deputies say on Friday, Michigan DNR Conservation Officers from the eastern U.P. and the Luce County Sheriff’s Department Snowmobile Patrol responded to the Sleeper Lake Marsh Area for a report of four stranded snowmobilers in a wet part of the marsh.

They state conservation officers and deputies had to overcome very deep and freshly fallen snow, along with poor visibility at times, being guided by the GPS systems to reach the stranded snowmobilers.

Deputies say one person was treated for possible hypothermia.