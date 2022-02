The long-awaited release of Spider-Man: No Way Home not only brought a serious burst of excitement for fans but also a major sense of release for the cast and crew. The stars had long been forced to keep things under wraps involving certain aspects of the story. For instance, Tom Holland had been shutting down rumors for quite some time leading up to the premiere. But in Charlie Cox’s case, he had to keep his involvement a secret altogether. As a result, he went to great lengths to hide the fact that he was working on the on set, which led to a particularly funny and awkward lunch between him and friend and co-star Andrew Garfield.

