Dell Deal Alert: Score an Alienware m15 15" RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop for $1279.99

The Dell XPS line of laptops are some of the most beloved around for a few reasons: They’re powerful, thoughtfully designed, and have some of the best built-in keyboards on the market. That’s why we’re always thrilled to share amazing Dell laptop deals, like this one that you can get at the Dell website right now. You can buy the Dell XPS 15 for just $1,400, which is a whopping $500 off the regular price of $1,900. If you’re looking for your next daily driver machine, this is easily one of the best laptop deals available today. If you’re looking for the most reliable and cost-effective laptops on the market, look no further than Dell XPS deals. Keep reading to find out why the Dell XPS 15 gets our stamp of approval.

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO