Dell Deal Alert: Score an Alienware m15 15" RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop for $1279.99

By Eric Song
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor this President's Day Weekend, Dell is offering an Alienware m15 R5 15" gaming laptop with RTX 3070 video card for the inarguably low price of $1279.99, down from its original $2500 price point. Not only is it equipped with an RTX 3070...

IN THIS ARTICLE
