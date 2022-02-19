JFRD: Firefighter injured after fire breaks out at storage shed on Greenland Road

Storage shed fire The Jacksonville Fire and Rsscue Department responded to a storage shed fire on Greenland Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A firefighter with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was transported to the hospital after a storage shed fire broke out in the 4700 block of Greenland Road on Saturday, JFRD says.

There is no word yet on what started the fire.

All lanes of Greenland Road in the 4700 block are closed due to the fire.

