ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Former Lakers Guard Michael Cooper Among Finalists For Hall of Fame

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vI3Pp_0eJcrE6P00
Photo: Getty Images

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Michael Cooper and former UCLA, Los Angeles Clippers and Crenshaw High forward Marques Johnson are among the 11 finalists for the Basketball Hall of Fame, whose 2022 class will be announced April 2.

Despite playing behind Bryon Scott most of his career, the 6-foot-5- inch Cooper was a five-time first-team NBA All-Defensive Team selection, a two- time second-team selection and the league's Defensive Player of the Year for the 1986-87 season. Cooper, Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar were the only Lakers to play on all five of their championship teams in the 1980s.

Cooper played at Pasadena High School before playing at the University of New Mexico. He was chosen by the Lakers in the third round of the 1978 NBA draft, the 60th overall selection. Johnson was a five-time NBA All-Star Game selection during an 11- season career, the first seven with the Milwaukee Bucks, three with the Los Angeles Clippers and one with the Golden State Warriors, averaging 20.1 points per game. Johnson was the third-leading scorer on UCLA's 1975 NCAA championship team. He was the consensus national player of the year as a senior in the 1976- 77 season.

A third finalist announced Friday also has ties to the Los Angeles area. Marianne Stanley was USC's women's basketball coach from 1989-93 and a Los Angeles Sparks assistant coach in the 2000, 2008 and 2009 seasons. Stanley was a finalist mainly because of her 1977-87 stint as Old Dominion's coach, when she guided the Lady Monarchs to the 1979 and 1980 Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women championships and 1985 NCAA championship. A finalist needs 18 of 24 votes from the Honors Committee for election into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Admits He Is A Little Jealous Of LeBron James: "I Would Like My Name In The Conversations Of Greatest Of All Time. I'm Not In That Conversation, He Is."

LeBron James is, without a shadow of a doubt, one of the greatest players in NBA history. LeBron is often considered the icon of his generation, taking the mantle from Michael Jordan and carrying it forward into the modern era. And he continues to strive for success to this day, as he is still one of the best players in the NBA.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Cooper
Person
Marques Johnson
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Marianne Stanley
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Sixers signing former lottery pick as Joel Embiid backup after trading Andre Drummond

The Philadelphia 76ers have been left a little bit shorthanded in their frontcourt following their blockbuster deal centered around James Harden. As part of the trade, the Sixers sent big man Andre Drummond to the Brooklyn Nets along with Ben Simmons and Seth Curry. The front office has identified their lack of depth in the center position and they have decided to bring in reinforcement.
NBA
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Rockets Reportedly Make Decision On Dennis Schroder

The Houston Rockets acquired Dennis Schroder at the trade deadline. But immediately after, buy-out talks started. However, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Rockets plan to keep the veteran guard around for the remainder of the season. “Dennis Schroder is on course to finish the season in Houston,” Stein...
NBA
The Spun

Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championship#Lakers Guard#Crenshaw High#Marques#Pasadena High School#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Golden State Warriors#Usc#Old Dominion#The Honors Committee
golfmagic.com

Steve Williams reveals saying "no" to Tiger Woods led to defining moment

Tiger Woods had Steve Williams on the bag for 13 of his 15 majors, but there was one defining moment for the carrier where he believed their relationhip would be long-lasting. Speaking on the 13-part Chasing Majors podcast, 58-year-old Williams provided one remarkable story where told Woods: "No". That "no"...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

"Tiger Woods had an unprecedented equipment advantage over field" says G-Mac

Graeme McDowell believes Tiger Woods "had an unprecedented equipment advantage over the field" in the summer of 2000 simply because he was using the Nike Tour Accuracy golf ball, one of the first solid core balls prior to the Titleist Pro V1. During the summer of 2000 as McDowell speaks...
GOLF
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Spun

Pro Football Focus Has ‘Blockbuster’ Aaron Rodgers Trade Offer

When it comes to potential Aaron Rodgers trades, the Denver Broncos have been mentioned most frequently as the team to watch. On Monday, Pro Football Focus published a “blockbuster” trade proposal between Denver and Green Bay, with Rodgers as the focal point. In exchange for the back-to-back league MVP, the Broncos would have to surrender four total draft picks: 2022 and 2023 first-rounders, a 2022 second-rounder and a 2023 third-rounder.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bengals star safety Jessie Bates wants to avoid franchise tag

The Cincinnati Bengals will likely spend some of their available salary-cap space this offseason to improve their offensive line in the hopes that adequately protecting quarterback Joe Burrow will help them do more than return to the Super Bowl for a second straight season. Cincinnati may also have to splash...
NFL
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy