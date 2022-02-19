ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, KY

KSP: Body of missing four-year-old found

By Web Staff
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 4 days ago
Two people are in police custody, accused of murder after the body of a four-year-old was found in a wooded area Friday afternoon.

Four-year-old Serenity McKinney was last reportedly seen in December 2020.

Kentucky State Police say the child had been missing until Friday when her body was found in the woods near the 1300 block of Skyview Road in West Point. That is near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line.

Her mother, 21-year-old Catherine McKinney, and her mother's boyfriend, 26-year-old Dakota Hill, are both charged with murder and abuse of a corpse. They are both from Shepherdsville.

KSP says McKinney and Hill were arrested last week in Kansas before being extradited back to Kentucky. KSP says both were in custody at the Shelby County Detention Center after being charged with custodial interference.

Investigating agencies include Shelby County Sheriff's Office, KSP, and the Attorney General's Office.

