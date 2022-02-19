ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Gabby Giffords makes recovery from hospital

By Corey Salmon
 4 days ago
On Tuesday, Former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords was hospitalized due to appendicitis, according to a statement Senator Mark Kelly's spokesperson.

Today Gifford took to Twitter to let us know she has checked out of the hospital and that she is in the process of getting well.

